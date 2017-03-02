 
 

How Much Pee Is In Your Swimming Pool?

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 9:03am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?
Getty Images
  • Scientists discover via Sweetness Test that most Swimming Pools contain Urine
 

The scientists and experts have discovered via a sweetness test that most swimming pools contain urine. This odd fact has really shocked the public.

While many Olympic swimmers have told the bitter truth that they often urinate in the pool, it is not something which is worthy of being tolerated. The urine combines with other chemicals in the pool water to harm human health.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Scientists have taken to testing for the presence of urine in pool water via a sensitive monitor which gauges levels of sweetness. The study was published in ACS' journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Certain compounds like urea which is found in both urine and sweat combine with chlorine to form DBPs (disinfection byproducts). One of these is trichloramine which causes eye rashes and breathing problems.

The chemistry of your swimming pools needs a thorough analysis for it to be safe to practice your backstroke in. Awareness ought to be spread among the public regarding swimming pool hygiene and safety.

To gauge how many DBPs or for that matter “urine” may be present in the pool, a test has been developed. The scientists have employed the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium (ACE) to find out whether the pool contains urine or not.  

This sweetener is commonly found on store shelves in the form of a product labeled Sunett and Sweet One. It is normally found in soda, bakery items and also as a part and parcel of many other sweeteners.

This artificial sweetener is eaten on an extensive basis and has a stable chemical make-up. Also it passes right through the GIT and finds its way in the urine that is released when nature calls.

The presence of ACE in pools and hot tubs amounted to 30 to 7,110 nanograms per liter. This is 570 times higher than the average level found in ordinary tap water. 

The scientists estimated that a group of swimmers released approximately 7 gallons of urine in a large pool. This is the equivalent of an average trash can.

To imagine an Olympic pool containing all this chemical refuse is a totally nauseating and disgusting thought for anyone who even dares to contemplate it for a single second.   

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

25 minutes ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

1 hour ago

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

1 hour ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

2 hours ago

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

12 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

29 minutes ago

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

32 minutes ago

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

1 hour ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5 Degrees F in 2015

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

2 hours ago

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

3 hours ago

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

Sources claim Snap has worked on a 360-degree camera

3 hours ago

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

5th Grader Suggests Tesla fan-made commercial contest

3 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

3 hours ago

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

Original Facbook VC Talks what Snap has to do for success

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Science News

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

25 minutes ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

1 hour ago

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

1 hour ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

12 minutes ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

25 minutes ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

29 minutes ago

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

32 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook