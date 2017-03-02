How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

While many Olympic swimmers have told the bitter truth that they often urinate in the pool, it is not something which is worthy of being tolerated. The urine combines with other chemicals in the pool water to harm human health.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

Scientists have taken to testing for the presence of urine in pool water via a sensitive monitor which gauges levels of sweetness. The study was published in ACS' journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Certain compounds like urea which is found in both urine and sweat combine with chlorine to form DBPs (disinfection byproducts). One of these is trichloramine which causes eye rashes and breathing problems.

The chemistry of your swimming pools needs a thorough analysis for it to be safe to practice your backstroke in. Awareness ought to be spread among the public regarding swimming pool hygiene and safety.

To gauge how many DBPs or for that matter “urine” may be present in the pool, a test has been developed. The scientists have employed the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium (ACE) to find out whether the pool contains urine or not.

This sweetener is commonly found on store shelves in the form of a product labeled Sunett and Sweet One. It is normally found in soda, bakery items and also as a part and parcel of many other sweeteners.

This artificial sweetener is eaten on an extensive basis and has a stable chemical make-up. Also it passes right through the GIT and finds its way in the urine that is released when nature calls.

The presence of ACE in pools and hot tubs amounted to 30 to 7,110 nanograms per liter. This is 570 times higher than the average level found in ordinary tap water.

The scientists estimated that a group of swimmers released approximately 7 gallons of urine in a large pool. This is the equivalent of an average trash can.

To imagine an Olympic pool containing all this chemical refuse is a totally nauseating and disgusting thought for anyone who even dares to contemplate it for a single second.