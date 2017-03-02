Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

A new wireless patch that is worn on the arm and that gives electric shocks intermittently may work as well as drugs in reducing migraine pain. The study on this matter appeared in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

While this is a source of excitement for scientists and doctors not to mention patients (who face excruciating pain on a daily basis), further research still needs to be done.

The stimulation gadget is a one of a kind and unique object of interest. People who have migraines often tend to avoid drugs since they have nasty side effects.

This device is ideal since it is minimally invasive and easy to use. Also it does not cause any adverse effects whatsoever. Apparently, electrical shocks that are brief and weak in their nature are applied to end the migraine pain.

They create a blockage along the nerve signals that cause the agony in the first place. Rubber electrodes and a chip is fitted within the armband.

This gizmo can be handled via a smartphone application. Thus the tangle of external wires that were a necessity in the past are no longer a requirement for this device to work.

71 individuals who faced two to eight attacks on a monthly basis were studied. They had not taken any drugs since the previous two months or so. The subjects were supposed to apply the device for 20 minutes.

The stimulation offered by the device was not painful. Almost 300 episodes of migraines got treated this way. 64% of the people halved their pain thresholds within 2 hours of the stimulation.

Those who were given a placebo form of stimulation only encountered 26% of recovery from their migraines. These results were equivalent to the relief found by taking triptan which is a migraine medication. Starting the stimulation within 20 minutes of a migraine proved to be the best course of treatment.