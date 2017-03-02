 
 

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 10:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs
Getty Images
  • Wireless Arm Patch may Work as Well as Medicinal Agents in Reducing Migraines
 

A novel wireless arm patch may work as well as medicinal agents in reducing the pain that results from migraines.

A new wireless patch that is worn on the arm and that gives electric shocks intermittently may work as well as drugs in reducing migraine pain. The study on this matter appeared in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

While this is a source of excitement for scientists and doctors not to mention patients (who face excruciating pain on a daily basis), further research still needs to be done. 

The stimulation gadget is a one of a kind and unique object of interest. People who have migraines often tend to avoid drugs since they have nasty side effects.

This device is ideal since it is minimally invasive and easy to use. Also it does not cause any adverse effects whatsoever. Apparently, electrical shocks that are brief and weak in their nature are applied to end the migraine pain.

They create a blockage along the nerve signals that cause the agony in the first place. Rubber electrodes and a chip is fitted within the armband. 

This gizmo can be handled via a smartphone application. Thus the tangle of external wires that were a necessity in the past are no longer a requirement for this device to work.

71 individuals who faced two to eight attacks on a monthly basis were studied. They had not taken any drugs since the previous two months or so. The subjects were supposed to apply the device for 20 minutes.

The stimulation offered by the device was not painful. Almost 300 episodes of migraines got treated this way. 64% of the people halved their pain thresholds within 2 hours of the stimulation.

Those who were given a placebo form of stimulation only encountered 26% of recovery from their migraines. These results were equivalent to the relief found by taking triptan which is a migraine medication.  Starting the stimulation within 20 minutes of a migraine proved to be the best course of treatment. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

51 minutes ago

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

2 hours ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

2 hours ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

3 hours ago

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

55 minutes ago

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

2 hours ago

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

2 hours ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in March 2017

2 hours ago

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars Hits Some Doodle Fun in Official Video for That’s What I Like

2 hours ago

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

Emma Watson on Beauty and the Beast in Empowered Belle Featurette

4 hours ago

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

UW Engineers Make Singing Posters and Talking Shirts

4 hours ago

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

A New Cosmic Census Offers Unprecedented View of Galaxies and Dark Matter

4 hours ago

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5°F in 2015

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature of 63.5 Degrees F in 2015

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

Nintendo Switch GameStop Sales start at Midnight

5 hours ago

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

Best Buy says Nintendo Switch lands at over 600 Stores at 12:01 AM Friday

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Nintendo Switch Arrives a Day Early

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Science News

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

51 minutes ago

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

2 hours ago

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

2 hours ago

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

African Elephants Sleep Less Than Any Other Mammal on Earth

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

51 minutes ago

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

55 minutes ago

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

2 hours ago

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook