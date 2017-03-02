Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Netflix is set to release the new lineup of shows for the summer season and it is releasing the trailer for shows that will be released in these few months. One of those shows is Mindhunter. Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The show is set in 1979, revolving around two FBI Agents from the Behavioral Science Unit as Holden Ford and Bill Tench. Both are special agents in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit; based on John E. Douglas and Robert K. Ressler played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany respectively. Agents Ford and Tech interview imprisoned serial killers to help solve ongoing investigations.

The teaser starts with Ford standing in an elevator as the door opens and we hear Anna Torv’s Wendy’s voice who was a psychologist. She asks them to imagine what it takes to bludgeon someone to death.

Blood stains appear on a sterile white background to form random forms. She says further, the lust for control, the feeling of arousal and we see a man coming forward with a briefcase, the reason to humiliate or court and we see three people huddled around a table, the blood stains continue to drip. She says that how could they possibly get all that from a simple police report.

A man’s voice is heard next as he says that he can jump down the bile, manufacture empathy until their subject’s are at least informative. We see one of the agents looking at projector photos and a woman listening to recordings.

Another man says that they decided that no one was beneath their contempt. The first man says that he tried to warn him that his attitude is going to bite him in the ass and the younger officer is seen listening to recordings and walking down a hallway.

All the while, the blood stains continue to accumulate and change into Rorschach’s blots. The second man says that the first man’s attitude is developing a pattern that will not sustain him there and we see a man and woman having sex and two women holding hands.

The woman’s voice says that he is too young to be ruining people’s lives. The first man says that they need to know exactly how worried they need to be and FBI officials are seen celebrating a toast, Wendy in an airplane, a woman holding a blade under a man’s chin, and the older man being hugged from behind.

The second man says that it is not their job to commiserate with these people as a man on the hospital bed is seen in chains, it is their job to electrocute them. The dialogue turns into an argument where they debate whether they need to interview more men or not. The argument concludes on the line that how are they supposed to get ahead of crazy if they don’t know what crazy is.

The show is scheduled to release in October. It is already giving some major Hannibal vibes and everyone who loved that show might also like this one.