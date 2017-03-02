 
 

Women Of NASA Lego Set Is Coming

Posted: Mar 2 2017

 

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming
Credit: LEGO Ideas
  • “Women of NASA” Lego Construction Set in the Making
 

A “Women of NASA” Lego construction set of colorful blocks is in the making. It will inspire budding feminists to reach for the stars.

A set of five new figures will be added to the space Lego set. The really good news is that they are all female. This pentad of historical women who went into outer space and made a name for the fair sex are the pride of NASA’s space program.

An MIT news editor gave the idea for the whole thing. The competition in which this idea was submitted proceeded to win it some 10,000 votes. 

According to Engadget, the five women that went into outer space and proved that the feminine mystique is just that (nothing but a feminine mystique) are as follows:

1. Margaret Hamilton: She was into computer science from the outstart and developed the flight software for the Apollo missions that landed astronauts on the moon. Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, she was a coding aficianado the last time NASA consulted her. 

2. Katherine Johnson: She was a mathematician and a physicist to boot. She helped tabulate the trajectories and launch windows for many of the nascent and tentative missions of NASA. These included the 1969 Apollo 11 mission. 

3. Sally Ride: A physics professor, she was the youngest American woman to travel into space. At the age of 32 she was whisked off on a journey into the empyrean heights by NASA. In 2001, she formed a firm that helped educate children and entertain them regarding space travel. 

4. Nancy Grace Roman: She worked on the Hubble Space Telescope. She was a pioneer executive at NASA. This lady also developed the astronomy research program of the organization. 

5. Mae Jemison: She was trained in the field of medicine. As an African American woman, she was the first to go into outer space.  After a short stint at NASA, she laid the foundation of her own tech firm and later on became a lecturer. 

This Lego set will inspire young girls to aim high and reach for the stars. They will opt to become engineers, doctors and scientists.

These fine members of the new breed will choose science and technology as a means of expressing their intelligence and intellectual skills. Lego is putting the final finishing touches to this set. They will come on the shelves of toy stores by the end of 2017 or early onwards in 2018. 

