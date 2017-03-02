 
 

Bitcoin Is Now Worth More Than Gold

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 5:14pm CST | by , in News

 

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

In an odd twist, the price of one bitcoin has officially surpassed the price of an ounce of gold. This might not last long, especially when you consider the facts that led up to it: a good day for bitcoin and a bad day for gold. Still, it is important to note that the bitcoin has doubled in worth over the last year while gold has stayed pretty much the same.

While both of these incomes are thought of as alternative assets, you can't usually compare their plights.

Still, many online have been abuzz that the bitcoin has surpassed gold because gold is what many people think of when they think about wealth. It is used by investors and bankers to determine how the stock market is operating. It can even be used to estimate real estate trends.

When bitcoin first appeared, it was actually predicted that it would replace gold sooner rather than later. It did take some time, but it has happened at least for now. There are many reasons why this is the first time it has happened, but now that it has happened once, it is likely that it will keep happening. People are also searching for more information about bitcoin, which could help make it more profitable.

The SEC is about to announced whether or not they will approve the Winklevoss bitcoin ETC, which will make its value skyrocket, according to TechCrunch.

If you are looking for something to invest in, you might want to consider throwing some of your time, money, and effort into bitcoin.

