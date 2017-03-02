Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Recently after the inclusion of the Saloon in line up of Panamera, the company is all set to introduce more models in the range now. The new version that was introduced a few months ago has a luxurious design and a really fen design as well.

The Sport Turismo will be able to provide an output of 550bhp with CO2 emission of 217 g/kg. This is one of the best performances offered by Panamera category of cars.

The model has gotten lowered stance, a low loading edge and an increased luggage compartment capacity as well. According to the car maker, this model will be the epitome of luxury and comfort with everything that is classy to look at.

“For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forwards into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche”, says Michael Mauer, Director of Style Porsche.

The brand new additions in the Panamera Sport Turismo line up will have all the innovative technology that is expected to be present in these high quality cars.

The factors that make this line up so cool and unique are the inclusion of Porsche Advanced Cockpit, pioneering assistance system, rear axle steering and heavy duty powertrains that will make the cars pretty powerful as well.

The Panamera Sport Turismo cars will come with Porsche Traction Management as well. It is being said that all of the cars will be delivered with all-wheel drive that will be electronically controlled with a multi-plate clutch. In case of S models, the adaptive air suspension with three chamber technology is also applied in the standard.

The looks of the vehicle have been changed as well. The roof of extends into the adaptive spoiler. The aerodynamics of the vehicle have been modified to help in speeding up and thus the fuel optimization is also increased by lowering drag.

Along with the world premiere of Panamera Sport Turismo, Porsche will also display five different versions of Panamera including Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4S Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo, at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 that will run through March 7 to March 19.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is available to order now. The European market launch is scheduled for October 7, 2017, with the other markets following in early November.