 
 

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor To Come With New Driver Interface At Geneva Motor Show

Posted: Mar 2 2017, 9:14pm CST

 

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show
Second-generation, McLaren Super Series, 87th Geneva International Motor Show, McLaren Driver Interface, Folding Driver Display, Full Display Mode, Slim Display Mode, Central Infotainment Screen, Mark Vinnels
  • New McLaren Supercar to arrive with super cool technology and gadgets to mesmerize you!

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show
 

New McLaren Supercar to arrive with super cool technology and gadgets to mesmerize you. The car will be an extreme example of a car with latest technology packed in luxurious body.

The new McLaren Supercar will be a super cool car due to a number of reasons. It will be presented for the very first time in Geneva Motor Show 2017. The company has given it the new McLaren Drive Interface that will be a part of new generation McLaren Series.

Other than this the new McLaren Supercar will be providing you the experience of Revolutionary Folding Driver Display that will have the ability to combine all-new Central Infotainment Screen to provide the finest driver interaction experience.

The second generation McLaren Supercar will be making its world debut in the Geneva Motor Show that will last from 7th March to 19th March 2017. The company has given it a new driver interface that is both innovative and revolutionary in case of display sets in cars. It will provide an ultimate level of driving experience for the driver.

The second generation McLaren Supercar Series will have a number of updated looks as well. The car will have seats made of finest leather upholstery and trim that is of highest quality. Other that it will also feature hand crafted luxurious parts.

Other than that it has a light and airy cabin that will make the driving experience excellent for nay driver. The space is pretty adequate for a luxury car which can be driven with all the relaxation. The best part is that the cabin will have the ability to provide unpatrolled visibility and space.

“The new McLaren Driver Interface is a matchless example of advanced driver engagement built around two separate high-definition screens; a Folding Driver Display and a Central Infotainment Touchscreen,” explained Mark Vinnels, Executive Director – Product Development at McLaren Automotive.

“The Folding Driver Display is revolutionary in offering both a choice of information shown and physical position, seamlessly complementing driver preferences while at the same time furnishing a glorious piece of engineering theatre.”

The Folding Driver Display will have a TFT screen. The display will feature functions such as Comfort, Sport, and Track driving modes as well. The Central Infotainment system of car is based on an 8 inches screen that has all the major functions to control.

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

