 
 

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course To Avoid Collision With Mars Moon Phobos

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 3:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos
This artist's sketch shows MAVEN above Mars. Credits: Lockheed Martin
 

NASA Mars satellite changed its position to avoid collision with its moon

The MAVEN spacecraft is around Mars for 2 years observing Martian atmosphere, and ionosphere. The spacecraft is also observing the interactions of Mars with solar wind and sun.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

The spacecraft had rocket burn on Tuesday that increased its velocity upto 0.4 meters per second. Corrections were made as otherwise the spacecraft would have a collision with its moon.

To stay away from Phobos, MAVEN avoided the collision for the first time. Keeping a certain time difference will prevent collision. MAVEN is having an elliptical orbit across Mars, crossing other spacecraft and Phobos several times in a year.

Due to cross orbiting, the objects can strike if they are at the intersection at a time. NASA considers this issue, and its Jet Propulsion library in Pasadena, California, monitors the spacecraft and its location

The collision was suspected before time, otherwise MAVEN and Phobos had a chance to collide on Monday, March 6, reaching their orbit intersection within 7 seconds difference.

Size of Phobos is 30 km sphere that’s larger than the real moon, so chances of collision were more. MAVEN spacecraft and its team saved the spacecraft from collision due to consistent monitoring provided by NASA, said MAVEN Principal Investigator Bruce Jakosky of the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The principal investigator of MAVEN is from the University of Colorado’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Boulder.  

Two instruments, science operations, education and public sources were provided by the university for the mission.MAVEN project is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and it also provided science instruments for the mission.

Another institute that helped the mission through science instruments includes University of California at Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory. Deep space network help, Electra telecommunications hardware, and navigation are provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

48 minutes ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

16 hours ago, 10:36am CST

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

16 hours ago, 10:27am CST

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

18 hours ago, 9:03am CST

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

49 minutes ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

4 hours ago

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

6 hours ago

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

10 hours ago, 5:14pm CST

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

13 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

16 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

18 hours ago, 9:11am CST

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

Lady Gaga to Headline Coachella in Place of Beyoncé

18 hours ago, 8:51am CST

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

Anthropocene Epoch: Scientists Discover 208 New Human-Caused Minerals

18 hours ago, 8:38am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch

NES Classic in Stock Updates ahead of Nintendo Switch Launch




Latest Science News

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

48 minutes ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

16 hours ago, 10:36am CST

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

16 hours ago, 10:27am CST

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

How Much Pee is in Your Swimming Pool?

18 hours ago, 9:03am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 minutes ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

48 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

49 minutes ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook