 
 

NASA Releases Free Space And Science Software Catalog

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 4:12am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog
The new NASA Software Catalog includes the code LEWICE, developed to help study the effects of ice on an aircraft in flight and to help create ice detection systems. Credits: NASA
 

Recently NASA Released Software Catalog, with a free access for public

NASA has released its 2017 and 2018 catalog of software for public. The software includes several products for several applications. The software catalog is free as anyone can download and use the tools.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

The software catalog is available online and as CDs, including third edition of publications. Different agencies contributed in the software catalog, including aeronautics and propulsions, data processing, business systems and operations.

The catalog includes several tools that help explore space. This is the first time that NASA has released such huge amount of software for public use. All software programs come up with language descriptions for its use.

Different software and tools are included in the project, like “consultative committee for space data systems file delivery protocol”, Lossless hyper–multispectral data compression software, “JPL’s stereo vision software suit” as well as “video image stabilization and registration” and several others.

The catalog will help the innovation economy though an access to software applications used by the top entrepreneurs, space professionals, universities and the industry.

The software will give many benefits, like American jobs’ development, revenues’ benefit and will help save lives, said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) in Washington.

Fist software edition was published in 2014 arranged by federal government agency. After that, NASA brought several software programs before public.

Thirty percent NASA’s innovations include software that helped NASA in several missions and scientific researches, said Dan Lockney, NASA’s Technology Transfer program executive.

Some of software contains codes for latest drones, and aircraft, whereas some codes are restricted. NASA has been very quick in releasing the software during last two years.

The NASA Software Catalog offers an extensive portfolio of software products for a wide variety of technical applications! Credits: NASA

NASA’s Technology Transfer program released the software catalog and it was managed by STMD.  The project will help public get maximum benefits through understanding space exploration and scientific researches.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

38 minutes ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

1 hour ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

2 hours ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

18 hours ago, 10:36am CST

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

28 minutes ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

1 hour ago

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

2 hours ago

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

12 hours ago, 5:14pm CST

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

15 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

18 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

18 hours ago, 10:27am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

20 hours ago, 9:11am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

38 minutes ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

1 hour ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

2 hours ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

18 hours ago, 10:36am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

28 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

38 minutes ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

54 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook