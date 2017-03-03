NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA has released its 2017 and 2018 catalog of software for public. The software includes several products for several applications. The software catalog is free as anyone can download and use the tools.

The software catalog is available online and as CDs, including third edition of publications. Different agencies contributed in the software catalog, including aeronautics and propulsions, data processing, business systems and operations.

The catalog includes several tools that help explore space. This is the first time that NASA has released such huge amount of software for public use. All software programs come up with language descriptions for its use.

Different software and tools are included in the project, like “consultative committee for space data systems file delivery protocol”, Lossless hyper–multispectral data compression software, “JPL’s stereo vision software suit” as well as “video image stabilization and registration” and several others.

The catalog will help the innovation economy though an access to software applications used by the top entrepreneurs, space professionals, universities and the industry.

The software will give many benefits, like American jobs’ development, revenues’ benefit and will help save lives, said Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) in Washington.

Fist software edition was published in 2014 arranged by federal government agency. After that, NASA brought several software programs before public.

Thirty percent NASA’s innovations include software that helped NASA in several missions and scientific researches, said Dan Lockney, NASA’s Technology Transfer program executive.

Some of software contains codes for latest drones, and aircraft, whereas some codes are restricted. NASA has been very quick in releasing the software during last two years.

The NASA Software Catalog offers an extensive portfolio of software products for a wide variety of technical applications! Credits: NASA

NASA’s Technology Transfer program released the software catalog and it was managed by STMD. The project will help public get maximum benefits through understanding space exploration and scientific researches.