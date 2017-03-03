Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

A reporter using the so called "Iron man" has become the news at the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The 15 kilogram heavy construction allows a single reporter to do multi-channel live video and virtual reality broadcasts.

Built by Guangming Online, "Iron man" is an omnimedia report device that replaces a whole team to collect and broadcast video and virtual reality content.

The wearable system consists of multiple smartphones, tablets and cameras. The devices connect directly to the Guangming Online cloud, which distributes the captured media to the online properties of the publisher.

See more photos of the Iron man podcasting gear on the Chinese Guangmine online site.