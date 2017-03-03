 
 

Chinese Iron Man Is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video And VR Reporting Gear

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 4:23am CST

 

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear
Credit: Qiu Xiaoqin/ Guangming Online
 

A Chinese online publisher created a 15 kilogram heavy wearable broadcasting monster that could be the future of reporting.

A reporter using the so called "Iron man" has become the news at the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The 15 kilogram heavy construction allows a single reporter to do multi-channel live video and virtual reality broadcasts.

Built by Guangming Online, "Iron man" is an omnimedia report device that replaces a whole team to collect and broadcast video and virtual reality content. 

The wearable system consists of multiple smartphones, tablets and cameras. The devices connect directly to the Guangming Online cloud, which distributes the captured media to the online properties of the publisher.

Iron Man

This setup is genius. I am at the Tag Heuer Connected 2 event in Switzerland in two weeks. I need to up my game and get myself an Iron Man setup. At least I have to figure out how to properly do a live video broadcast and maybe even 360 video.

See more photos of the Iron man podcasting gear on the Chinese Guangmine online site.

Comments

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

comments powered by Disqus


