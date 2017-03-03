 
 

Woolly Mammoths Died Out Due To DNA Mutations

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 4:39am CST | by , Updated: Mar 3 2017, 5:12am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations
Photo Credit: University of Adelaide
  • Woolly Mammoths faced Genetic Isolation before they Died Out
 

It looks like woolly mammoths faced genetic isolation before they died out.

Lowered populations created a mutation and meltdown among the woolly mammoths as far as their gene pool is concerned. These last few woolly mammoths eked out an existence on an island until they eventually died out a few thousand years ago.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

They were some of the largest species of plant-eaters that thrived in North America, Siberia and Beringia. It was the warm climate and hunter gatherers that led to their extinct status on the continent. This took place 10,000 years ago.  

As for the small island numbers, they remained extant until 3700 years ago before all the woolly mammoths were wiped out without a trace. A comparison of the genome from a mainland mammoth that was 45,000 years old was made to one that lived 4300 years ago on the isolated island.

The latter had lived among 300 other mammoths of its kind on Wrangel Island. This mammoth of the island had many deleterious mutations in its genome sequence. It did not function very well.

It didn’t have the organ of olfaction so detecting odors was a task. Also certain proteins found in the urine were missing. Social ranking and mating were difficult activities for it hence the ensuing genomic recession. 

Even its coat was of a translucent satin kind. This comparison between a healthy genomic population and an unhealthy one gave scientists a chance to observe the degeneration of a species at close quarters.

As the population goes down, the gene pool also undergoes degradation. This study also sends a clear message to conservationists around the world.

This is that by protecting a small and limited population of animals or plants, the matter of conservation is not resolved since the genomic meltdown has already occurred and the species is at a disadvantage. 

Even woolly mammoth de-extinction may lead to the bad genes appearing in the animals. Thus one ought to think twice before allowing these animals entry into the modern gene pool by bringing them back from their extinct status.

Bad mutations are hard to overcome. While the environment does indeed have an effect on the genes, it is only half the story. The genes contain the physical characteristics and some functional traits of the species too.

Any diseases or disadvantages that the animal will inherit cannot be wiped out in a jiffy. These ailments are there for a lifetime and the animal will have to face them for better or for worse.

The study regarding this was published in the journal PLOS Genetics

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

1 hour ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

1 hour ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

2 hours ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

18 hours ago, 10:36am CST

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

23 minutes ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

49 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

1 hour ago

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

2 hours ago

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

7 hours ago

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

11 hours ago, 5:14pm CST

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win an early Delivered Switch Console

15 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

Watch Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series Mindhunter

18 hours ago, 10:32am CST

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

Wearable Wireless Patch May Help Reduce Migraine Pain Without Drugs

18 hours ago, 10:27am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

20 hours ago, 9:11am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

1 hour ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

1 hour ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

2 hours ago

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

Women of NASA Lego Set is Coming

18 hours ago, 10:36am CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

23 minutes ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

49 minutes ago

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook