 
 

Nokia 3310 Launch Makes Sense For Emerging Markets

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 5:19am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets
 

Nokia 3310 will help get 2G users familiar with the brand

Nokia's big launch at MWC 2017 was the Nokia 3310. A reissued version of the classic Nokia device that was so popular in the days before smartphones. If you were wondering what Nokia was thinking reissuing an old-school device like the 3310 when smartphones are virtually all that sell in big numbers today in developed markets, sources say that the device makes sense for 2G users in emerging markets.

The unnamed sources cited by DigiTimes say that the 3310 will enable 2G mobile phone users in emerging markets to get used to Nokia phones and the Nokia brand in general. As they get used to using the device with the basic 3310 mobile, they will be more familiar in the future with Nokia and might opt for one of the firms more expensive devices in smartphone flavor.

HMD, the owner of the Nokia brand for phones, could then ship Android Nokia smartphones to these emerging markets where its 3310 broke the ice for the brand and expect upgrades down the road. India is a good example of one of these markets. Smartphone penetration in the country is at 25% in 2015 with growth to 50% penetration expected in 2017.

Other markets like Russia, Mexico, and Brazil are prime markets for the 3310 as well with smartphone penetration at or below 50% in all three locations. The Nokia 3310 sells for EUR49, or about $52 making it competitive with prices for white-box feature phones in these regions.

