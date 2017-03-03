Ancient Humans Shaped The Amazon Rainforest By Tree Cultivation

The ancient native people of the Amazon Basin had a profound impact on the rainforest. This influence is far more than was previously thought to be so. Trees that were cultivated by human beings so long ago still dominate the landscape of the Amazon.

The wilderness shows proof of the human contribution in its context. These indigenous peoples lived in the region before the Europeans came along. The Europeans arrived 500 years ago.

The natives cultivated among other things: Brazil nut, cacao, acai palm, rubber, caimito, cashew and tucuma palm. Therefore to claim that the Amazon rainforest is an untouched piece of virgin territory is not the complete truth.

It has been helped a little in its diversity by the hands of man. The trees in forests at 1170 places were examined. These were compared to 3000 novel archaeological sites where human beings had been comfortably settled in the past.

Over 85 species of trees used by the natives since the past 8000 years for their fruits and nuts as well as for construction materials were present in the Amazon rainforest. These trees were five times more likely to be dominant in the region than those trees which had not been domesticated.

Forests that lay near the pre-Columbian settlements had more trees that were cultivated by the ancient natives. The Amazon rainforest is the richest source of animal and plant life on the planet.

It has been compared to the lungs of the earth. Both flora and fauna thrive in this area. While most of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil, a large portion is also spread throughout other countries like: Peru, Columbia, Bolivia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, Ecuador and French Guiana.

Most of these trees found in the Amazon rainforest play an important role in the economy and way of life of the people of the region.

This research was published in the journal Science.