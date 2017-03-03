Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

Two skulls that have been unearthed from China show us the mirror as far as our predecessors are concerned. They show Denisovan characteristics. Light has been shed on a little-explored topic in human evolution.

The skulls belong to a time that is 100,000 years ago in prehistory. They show a mosaic in their configuration. It is all suggestive of a link or a bond between Eurasian natives that lived so long ago.

Among some of the features are a relatively large brain size and normal brow ridges. These were traits that early humans possessed. Also the lowered and wide braincase that was a characteristic of Eastern Eurasians was present.

Even the semicircular canals that Western Eurasian Neanderthals had were extant. The overall features combine to give a pattern that is typical of the population extension in the region over the past 100,000 years.

From this stock, modern human beings emerged eventually. The region in China from which these two skulls were found is known as the Lingjing area in Xuchang (Central China). They have truly offered anthropologists a bird’s eye view into the past of humanity’s evolution.

The biological nature of these fossils of early humans was something about which we had been ignorant up until now. Yet now we know better regarding their real nature and what features they possessed.

They are a find that will greatly add to the know-how that humankind possesses regarding its past evolutionary pathways. The early struggles and travails of the human race and how it faced the odds which were stacked against it are what matter in the end.

These questions have been sufficiently answered thanks to the technical knowledge that has been forthcoming via the painstaking research and extra efforts expended by the experts.

The findings of this research published in a paper that appeared in the 3 March, issue of Science, published by AAAS. The paper, by Z.-Y. Li at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, China, and colleagues was titled, "Late Pleistocene archaic human crania from Xuchang, China."