 
 

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found In China Reveal A Mosaic Of Modern And Neanderthal Features

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 5:50am CST | by , Updated: Mar 3 2017, 5:59am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features
Two partial archaic human skulls, from the Lingjing site, Xuchang, central China, provide a new window into the biology and populations patterns of the immediate predecessors of modern humans in eastern Eurasia. Above image shows virtual reconstructions of the Xuchang 1 and 2 human crania are superimposed on the archeological site where they were discovered. Credit: Xiujie Wu
  • Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reflect a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features
 

A couple of 100,000-year-old human skulls that have been unearthed in central China show that Denisovans occupied Eastern Eurasia.

Two skulls that have been unearthed from China show us the mirror as far as our predecessors are concerned. They show Denisovan characteristics. Light has been shed on a little-explored topic in human evolution.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

The skulls belong to a time that is 100,000 years ago in prehistory. They show a mosaic in their configuration. It is all suggestive of a link or a bond between Eurasian natives that lived so long ago. 

Among some of the features are a relatively large brain size and normal brow ridges. These were traits that early humans possessed. Also the lowered and wide braincase that was a characteristic of Eastern Eurasians was present.

Even the semicircular canals that Western Eurasian Neanderthals had were extant. The overall features combine to give a pattern that is typical of the population extension in the region over the past 100,000 years.

From this stock, modern human beings emerged eventually. The region in China from which these two skulls were found is known as the Lingjing area in Xuchang (Central China). They have truly offered anthropologists a bird’s eye view into the past of humanity’s evolution.

The biological nature of these fossils of early humans was something about which we had been ignorant up until now. Yet now we know better regarding their real nature and what features they possessed.

They are a find that will greatly add to the know-how that humankind possesses regarding its past evolutionary pathways. The early struggles and travails of the human race and how it faced the odds which were stacked against it are what matter in the end.

These questions have been sufficiently answered thanks to the technical knowledge that has been forthcoming via the painstaking research and extra efforts expended by the experts.  

The findings of this research published in a paper that appeared in the 3 March, issue of Science, published by AAAS. The paper, by Z.-Y. Li at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, China, and colleagues was titled, "Late Pleistocene archaic human crania from Xuchang, China."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

36 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

1 hour ago

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

1 hour ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

2 hours ago

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

3 minutes ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

21 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

40 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

1 hour ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

2 hours ago

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2 hours ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

3 hours ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

3 hours ago

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

McLaren 650S Supercar Successor to Come With New Driver Interface at Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

12 hours ago, 5:14pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

36 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

1 hour ago

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

1 hour ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

3 minutes ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

21 minutes ago

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

36 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook