 
 

Analyst Says 2017 IPhone Models To Get Lightning And USB-C Fast Charge

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 5:55am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge
 

Apple won't ditch the Lightning connector according to analyst

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has issued a research note to investors that indicates something interesting is expected for all three of the iPhone models expected to launch this year. According to Kuo, all three of the smartphones expected in 2017 will maintain the Apple Lightning connector but all three will also get the ability to use USB-C ports for power delivery.

Those USB-C ports will allow faster charging and Kuo says that one challenge for Apple lies in being sure that the smartphones are safe and stable during data transmission. Kuo wrote in the research note:

"New 2H17 models may all support fast charging. We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port). A key technical challenge lies with ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge. In order to achieve that goal, we think Apple will adopt TI's power management and Cypress's Power Delivery chip solutions for the new iPhone models. We note the OLED version may have a faster charging speed thanks to a 2-cell L shaped battery pack design."

Kuo thinks that the USB-C high-speed data transfer is still a niche application for the iPhones. The analyst also thinks that Apple will maintain the Lightning connector to keep licensing income from the MFi program for accessories that use Lightning connectivity.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

