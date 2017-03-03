Hearing Loss to Double in US Adults from 2020 to 2060

As the graying of America takes place, millions of senior citizens will lose their hearing and by the time 2060 arrives, the rates will have doubled.

In 2020 alone, 55% of mature individuals with deafness will be 70 years of age or even older. By the time 2060 comes, the percentage will have increased to 67%. This is a catastrophe in the making.

Health care and services related to rehabilitating the deaf will have to be focused on in the future. Most importantly these services will have to be cost-effective.

The data on deafness shows that this problem is not going to go down anytime soon. Besides the damage due to noise pollution, the use of prescription painkillers also cause hearing loss among the elderly.

This issue needs to be paid attention to on an intensive basis if it is to be resolved with accuracy and precision. Both public and private insurance will have to be arranged for. Hearing impairment is not something to be taken lightly. It has many negative and nasty consequences.

For one thing, the quality of life is lowered thanks to hearing loss. Also communication becomes virtually impossible to carry out. Even mental abilities atrophy due to this curse of an ailment, according to CBS News.

In a natural setting with no man-made impediments, there is no reason that hearing undergo impairment as people age. Loud noises such as are to be found at rock shows and heavy metal concerts contribute to the problem.

Besides this, noisy careers such as those which involve the use of a pneumatic drill also cause deafness with the passage of time.

Headphones worn by teenagers are another menace. Even firearms shot at close range and industrial factory conditions are responsible for deafness in the long run.

The prophylaxis regarding this problem ought to start as early onwards as possible. That is because hearing loss is normally a process that slowly builds up over time.

Elderly people who suffer from the malady tend to also be depressed, anxious, spend extended time in hospitals and have more incidents of accidents in their lives.

Prevention is as simple as a hearing test away. This facility ought to be availed since it is the only way of detecting creeping deafness in the nick of time.