 
 

Hearing Loss To Double In US Adults From 2020 To 2060

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 6:15am CST | by , Updated: Mar 3 2017, 6:17am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Hearing Loss to Double in US Adults from 2020 to 2060
Getty Images
  • Hearing Problems may Increase to Twice their Occurrence in the US within 43 Years
 

It is being said that hearing problems may increase to twice their current rate of occurrence in the US within 43 years.

As the graying of America takes place, millions of senior citizens will lose their hearing and by the time 2060 arrives, the rates will have doubled.

Don't Miss: How to Pre-order Nintendo Switch

In 2020 alone, 55% of mature individuals with deafness will be 70 years of age or even older. By the time 2060 comes, the percentage will have increased to 67%. This is a catastrophe in the making. 

Health care and services related to rehabilitating the deaf will have to be focused on in the future. Most importantly these services will have to be cost-effective.

The data on deafness shows that this problem is not going to go down anytime soon. Besides the damage due to noise pollution, the use of prescription painkillers also cause hearing loss among the elderly.

This issue needs to be paid attention to on an intensive basis if it is to be resolved with accuracy and precision. Both public and private insurance will have to be arranged for. Hearing impairment is not something to be taken lightly. It has many negative and nasty consequences. 

For one thing, the quality of life is lowered thanks to hearing loss. Also communication becomes virtually impossible to carry out. Even mental abilities atrophy due to this curse of an ailment, according to CBS News.

In a natural setting with no man-made impediments, there is no reason that hearing undergo impairment as people age. Loud noises such as are to be found at rock shows and heavy metal concerts contribute to the problem.

Besides this, noisy careers such as those which involve the use of a pneumatic drill also cause deafness with the passage of time.     

Headphones worn by teenagers are another menace. Even firearms shot at close range and industrial factory conditions are responsible for deafness in the long run.

The prophylaxis regarding this problem ought to start as early onwards as possible. That is because hearing loss is normally a process that slowly builds up over time.

Elderly people who suffer from the malady tend to also be depressed, anxious, spend extended time in hospitals and have more incidents of accidents in their lives.

Prevention is as simple as a hearing test away. This facility ought to be availed since it is the only way of detecting creeping deafness in the nick of time.   

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

27 minutes ago

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

55 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

1 hour ago

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

2 hours ago

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

6 seconds ago

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

22 minutes ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

40 minutes ago

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

58 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

1 hour ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

2 hours ago

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Changes Course to Avoid Collision with Mars Moon Phobos

2 hours ago

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2 hours ago

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

DNA Stores a Computer Operating System and Short Movie

3 hours ago

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

Nintendo launches Switch and New Zelda Game

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

27 minutes ago

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

55 minutes ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

1 hour ago

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

NASA Releases Free Space and Science Software Catalog

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

6 seconds ago

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

22 minutes ago

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

27 minutes ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook