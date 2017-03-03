 
 

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping Of Mixed Reality Dev Kits

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 6:32am CST

 

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits
 

Acer MR headsets are the first to ship

Microsoft has announced that the Windows Mixed Reality dev kits will begin shipping this month. Microsoft announced that these MR kits would be coming and that it had teamed up with leading device makers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 3Glasses for headsets that would pair with a Windows 10 mixed reality PC.

Microsoft says that the headset will deliver integrated tracking with no need to buy or install external sensors or trackers. The headsets will also be plug and play with no complicated setup. Microsoft also notes that it gave "golden tickets" to game developers that attended Widnows Mixed Reality session at GDC with each of the devs to receive the Acer developer edition headset in the coming months.

The phased rollout of the dev kits will start this month and the Acer headset is the first to go out. Acer's device has a pair of high resolution LCDs with 1440 x 1440 resolution and native refresh rates up to 90Hz. Audio is built-in and a mic is supported with a 3.5mm jack. Connectivity is via a single HDMI and USB 3.0 for data.

Acer is ready to ship the developer edition of its mixed reality headset according to a report from DigiTimes. The report indicates when the headsets begin to roll out pricing will be targeted at $299.

Microsoft wrote, "We're also excited to share that Windows Mixed Reality experiences will light up on other devices over time, beyond desktop and Microsoft HoloLens. Our plan is to bring mixed reality content to the Xbox One family of devices, including Project Scorpio, in 2018."

