 
 

China Rolls Out World's Largest 5G Test Field

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 10:10am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

China Rolls Out World&#039;s largest 5G Test Field
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

China has established the world's largest 5G test field in the race to standardise the mobile communication technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Industry giants including Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp are participating in the test programmes at the outdoor test site in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tests, set between 2016 and 2018, will include three stages for key technology verification, technological solution verification and system verification respectively, said Zhang Feng, chief engineer of the MIIT.

The second stage of tests has begun after the first stage verified the feasibility of essential techniques.

China has started preparations early for the 5G network, establishing the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group in February 2013 to coordinate efforts by mobile service operators, manufacturers and research institutes.

Years of investment has put China in pole position to formulate the industry standard and reap the benefits of a network that provides much faster connectivity and lower energy consumption.

China aims to commercialise 5G mobile networks as early as 2020.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

40 minutes ago

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

4 hours ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

5 hours ago

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

5 hours ago

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

4 minutes ago

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

25 minutes ago

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

2 hours ago

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

iPhone SE refresh not expected in first half of 2017

4 hours ago

Hearing Loss to Double in US Adults from 2020 to 2060

Hearing Loss to Double in US Adults from 2020 to 2060

4 hours ago

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

Analyst says 2017 iPhone models to get Lightning and USB-C fast charge

5 hours ago

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

Ancient Denisovan Human Skulls Found in China Reveal a Mosaic of Modern and Neanderthal Features

5 hours ago

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

Ancient Humans Shaped the Amazon Rainforest by Tree Cultivation

5 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

6 hours ago

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

Woolly Mammoths Died Out due to DNA Mutations

6 hours ago

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

Chinese Iron Man is Genius Wearable Multi-Channel Live Video and VR Reporting Gear

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Technology News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

40 minutes ago

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

4 hours ago

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

California high school made millions in Snap IPO

5 hours ago

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

Nokia 3310 Launch makes Sense for emerging markets

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

4 minutes ago

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

25 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

40 minutes ago

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

Artificial Mammal Embryo Created from Stem Cells is a First

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook