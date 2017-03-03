Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists have teamed up artificial intelligence boosters to help predict many things, like when we will have teleportation or whether we can actually time travel. Veteran AI scientists Eric Horvitz and Lawrence Krauss (of Doomsday Clock fame) are working together with a group of experts to try to predict and stop doomsday from coming.

They met last weekend at Arizona State, helped along by funding from Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk and Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn to create a team called "Envisioning and Addressing Adverse AI Outcomes." All in all, over 40 scientist, security experts, and policy makers broke into two teams: attackers (red) and defenders (blue) to reenact some of the AI-gone-wrong scenarios that could happen, including environmental problems, global warfare, and stock-market problems.

Horvitz hopes that they all learned something from this, and believes that the team has taken a few steps ahead of the rest of the world, according to Bloomberg.

"There is huge potential for AI to transform so many aspects of our society in so many ways. At the same time, there are rough edges and potential downsides, like any technology," said Horvitz, managing director of Microsoft's Research Lab in Redmond, Washington. "To maximally gain from the upside we also have to think through possible outcomes in more detail than we have before and think about how we’d deal with them."

Participants had to submit their ideas for what they believe will be the worst case scenarios for the future - and they have to be realistic and rooted in current technology. These catastrophes have to be possible within the next 25 years. Those scenarios that were chosen were then panels which featured experts discussing them.

Much of the technology stemmed back to things that we already have, not things that are possible. The most common? The cyber attacks like those seen during the US election cycle. AI could lead to more hacking, stock market manipulation, or even mass chaos since everything relates back to the internet. If someone can find a way in, there is no telling what they can do.