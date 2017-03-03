 
 

Nintendo Switch Will Be In Stock At ToysRUs Stores On Sunday

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday
 

ToysRUs will receive new Switch inventory for a Sunday sales event.

The Nintendo Switch is already hard to find on the first day of sales. Nintendo fans who have not pre-ordered the new mobile and home console have a hard time finding one in stock. Online inventory of the Nintendo Switch keep on selling out within minutes throughout the day. 

We just received an email from ToysRUs announcing a Switch sales event in ToysRUs stores this Sunday, March 5. ToysRUs stores nationwide are receiving new shipments of Nintendo Switch. TRU expects that when stores open at 10am, the Switch will sell very quickly. The toy retail giant suggests getting in line early.

The Nintendo Switch is the NES Classic all over again. ToysRUs offered the Switch online today, but sold out in under an hour. The retailer had a sizable inventory of the Switch, given the relatively long availability.

ToysRUs has not disclosed how many Switch consoles will be in stock on Sunday.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

