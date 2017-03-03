Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

The final trailer for Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting 2 or T2 arrives just a few days before the release of the movie. Rated high by critics and test crowd, the movie’s trailer features the four guys from the original movie that we came to love despite their messy, addict world in which they came closer to finding themselves.

The trailer starts with Ewan McGregor’s Mark Renton returning to his room after 20 years and it does not look like what it used to be but there are a lot of memories that he made in that room and they all come racing back to him.

A sequence of scene from the 1996 Trainspotting begins in which we see Mark, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud and Diane. The sequence end with Spud showing up at the door and he tells Mark that he missed him. Mark says he missed him too.

Mark’s voiceover is heard as he says choose your future, we see some of them running down the street. Mark is seen in a mirror walled room where lights are flashing and he say choose to have done everything differently and he comes in a bar where Sick Boy is playing pool. He tells them to choose life. We see the main four standing together and Spud says, 20 years had just gone by.

Another sequence follows in which we see them in present day in which they meet and do crazy things again. Sick Boy tells Mark that they shared their first hit and Mark’s blood is running in his veins.

Spud slips off on a chair from a high building. Mark meets Diane again. Mark tells Spud that he is an addict. He should just get addicted to something else. Mark says take a deep breath and choose life and we see the four engaged in parties, raves and a football match.

The post title scene shows Mark hanging on to the roof of a moving car through the parking lot and laughing even when he slips off to the front when the driver brakes the car.

The movie is set to release this month.