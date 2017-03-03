 
 

Lorde Gives Green Light To Music Video

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 12:29pm CST

 

Lorde shines in the brand-new music video Green Light as she makes her musical comeback

Among other singers who did not release any new music last year was the New Zealand based, Royals singer Lorde. Lorde made her mark on the musical industry with her hit debut single Royals which was critiqued by many for the materialistic and shallow sounding lyrics.

On a deeper level, it also addressed the fascist society which made it loved by so many. The then 16 years old singer then moved on to release some music which was generally based on minimalist electro-pop and gothic music which made her sound very different at the time in her album pure heroine. 

She has been on a hiatus though and turns out that she has been working on a new album. Lorde fans found out that Lorde will be releasing her next album titled “Melodrama” soon.

Yesterday, Lorde tweeted about her new single “Green Light” co-produced by Lorde, Jack Antonoff, and Frank Dukes. On Twitter. She wrote about the song that it would be “different, and kinda unexpected. complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.” 

The official music video for the song was released and we can all say that she did not make false promises. First of the things you notice right into the music video is that Lorde looks totally different from her earlier videos.

Ditching the somewhat gothic style, her eyes are without any hint of a liner or black makeup, instead she is wearing golden eyeshadow.

Her hair is also shorter compared to the long black wild mane of brunette hair that she was supporting at the start of her career and she is wearing a fuchsia colored dress in the video. 

The song itself seems like a break up song but of a very different kind. The lyrics indicate that she is getting over a tough break up where her partner was two faced and lying cheat but she is actually celebrating that they are no longer together.

 

 

The title of the song Green Light is the go signal she says she has been waiting for in their relationship and she had finally gotten it. It’s different from her previous sound and it is catchy. We can sense some great music coming from her already. 

