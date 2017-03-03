 
 

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans To Ship Packages To The Moon

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 12:56pm CST

 

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon
Getty Images
  • Earth to Moon Shipping is improtant for Human Colonies
 

Jeff Bezos from Amazon Plans to start shipping packages to the Moon

Man hasn’t walked on moon since 4 decades, and NASA is planning to send astronauts to moon again. Looking at NASA’s interest, many companies want to invest in the project.

The commercial sectors are looking forward to make the lunar flight memorable like that in 1960s and 1970s.  Several companies have made their proposals for future lunar mission.

Recently, Jeffery P Bezos from Amazon offered a proposal of 7 pages that’s under discussion at NASA and president Trump’s team for developing lunar spacecraft that will have a lander to reach close to a crater at the south pole that has water and consistent sunlight. NASA is pushed by the memo to support Amazon to deliver cargo, experiments gears, and habitats for future lunar mission.

According to The Washington Post, Bezos said that now America should return to moon for longer mission, and though it’s difficult, but people are very happy about the mission.

Recently,Elon Musk from SpaceX announced that the company will fly two private citizens to moon by next year, and if so happens it could beat NASA for similar mission. 

The space agency will send lunar mission with crew in 2019 and the project is supported by Trump administration. NASA is already hiring companies to take supplies and humans to ISS. The expected future lunar mission will involve several firms for transportation, science experiments, habitats, and to explore mine treasures of moon.

The future cargo delivery will happen through blue origin in 2020, but Bezos said that it’s possible only through NASA. Blue Origin has already been successful in launching a rocket named the New Shepard, including 5 missions within few months. Bezos said that Blue Moon will land moon using same old technology in a modified form.

The Blue Moon spacecraft is able to take 10,000 pounds of supplies and can fly atop several rockets like NASA’s Space Launch System, the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V or Glenn rocket that’s under manufacturing. Blue Moon will prove a cost effective mass delivery to the lunar surface.

