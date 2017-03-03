 
 

NASA To Send New Advanced Plant Habitat To ISS

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 9:26pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 3 2017, 9:30pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS
Credit: NASA/Bill White
 

n a bid to prepare crews to grow their own food in space during deep-space exploration missions, NASA said it will send this month a new, nearly self-sufficient plant growth system to the International Space Station.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

The Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) will be used to conduct plant bioscience research on the space station to help researchers better understand how plants grow in space.

Some of the components of this new system have arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and are being prepared for delivery to the station on Orbital ATK's seventh commercial resupply mission to the station scheduled for launch on March 19, NASA said.

The new plant system will join Veggie -- NASA's first fresh food growth system already active on station.

"A big difference in this system, compared to Veggie, is that it requires minimal crew involvement to install the science, add water, and perform other maintenance activities," said NASA Advanced Plant Habitat project manager Bryan Onate.

"We are learning how plants grow in space and what levels of commodities, such as light and water, are required so we can maximise our growth with the least resources," Onate said.

The new plant habitat is a fully enclosed, closed-loop system with an environmentally controlled growth chamber, he added.

It uses red, blue and green LED lights, and broad spectrum white LED lights.

The system's more than 180 sensors will relay real-time information, including temperature, oxygen content and moisture levels (in the air and soil, near the plant roots, and at the stem and leaf level), back to the team at Space Center in Florida.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

7 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

8 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

8 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

8 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

2 hours ago

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

4 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

8 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

8 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

8 hours ago, 12:50pm CST

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

9 hours ago, 12:29pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

9 hours ago, 11:57am CST

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

10 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

Scientists Start Planning for Doomsday

10 hours ago, 11:07am CST

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

NASA Develops New System to Detect Solar Particles to Protect Astronauts

10 hours ago, 10:46am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

7 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

8 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

8 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

8 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

2 hours ago

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

4 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

7 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook