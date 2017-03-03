 
 

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths In Europe

Posted: Mar 3 2017

 

Scientists at MIT and elsewhere report that the manufacturer’s emissions in excess of the test-stand limit value have had a significant effect on public health not just in Germany but across Europe. Credit: Getty Images
The Emission scandal made by Volkswagen was the highlight of year 2016 in terms of cheating and environmental pollution. The company has been fined for billions of dollars for cheating its faulty cars in the market.

The largest car making company of Germany has actually done the biggest blunder in the history of automating. The fuel emission scandal captured the company in the worst way and now Volkswagen is making all kinds of amends to make sure that it gets its repute back.

However it looks like it won’t be easy to achieve any time soon. The company which actually cheated earlier a big carbon print on the environment.

According to the recent data analysis by MIT researchers, it was seen that the company’s emission scandal has caused hundreds of grams of CO2 to be emitted in the environment. The emitted gases are really poisonous for human health which will cause many problems in the future.

According to the gathered data, the emission that was caused due to the 11 million sold cars between 2008 and 2015 is enough to cause almost 1200 premature deaths alone in European region in coming future.

The pollutant that were emitted from these cars included nitric oxides, NOx and more which were measured to be four time more than the allowed limit in Europe. The company’s cars that caused this emission problem included brands like that of Audi, Skodam VW itself and a few others.

The company has recalled all of these cars and have replaced the problematic equipment. However the recall is so big that it will take a lot of time to make it happen.

According to the environmental analysts, this problem will surely cause a lot of death over the time and before their expected time which is pretty alarming.

Overall, the researchers found that 1,200 premature deaths will occur as a result of Volkswagen excess emissions that have already been released into the atmosphere between 2008 and 2015.

Of these, 500 early deaths occur in Germany, followed by 160 in Poland, 84 in France, and 72 in the Czech Republic, with the remainder split among other European countries.

The researchers performed the same analysis a second time, under a scenario in which Volkswagen fixes affected cars to meet regulatory standards by the end of 2017, generating no excess emissions starting in January 2018.

Under this scenario, the company would avert 2,600 premature deaths, or 29,000 years of life lost.

"It seems unlikely that Volkswagen is the only company with issues with excess emissions," Barrett says. "We don't know if other manufacturers have these defeat devices, but there is already evidence that many other vehicles in practice emit more than the applicable test-stand limit value. So we're trying to do this for all diesel vehicles."

