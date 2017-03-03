 
 

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts At Geneva Motor Show 2017

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 1:51pm CST | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017
  • Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Teased ahead of its debut at Geneva Motor Show
 

The new car will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

The Dutch sports car maker Spyker has come up with a new car for the sports car lovers. The car will be Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder which is going to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

The Geneva Motor Show will start from March 7th and will last till March 19th 2017. The show will be unveiling the convertible version of the C8.

The teaser which was recently released by the company showed that Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder will be a folding soft top roof car. The original C8 was first seen in the market in the year 2008. Later on the car was upgraded and updated along with redesigned a number of time throughout the years.

The current car Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder, which will be making its debut in the Geneva Motor Show 2017 will be the most advanced of the lineup introduced ever by the company.

The car will have a powerful engine of 4.2 liter V8 one which will have an output of 518bhp. The car will be able to produce the torque of 443 pounds feet, according to MotorAuthority.

The Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder will be a rear wheel drive car and eh owners will get to have a choice of 6 speed manual transmission along with an automatic transmission as well as per their own choice.

The best thing about the car is that it is beautiful to look at and has been made in low weight as well. The car is convertible which means that it will be lighter than its non-convertible option which is almost 3000pounds. The asking price of the Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder will be somewhere around $354,990 if compare it to the cars with same caliber.

