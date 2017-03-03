How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

If you look at the toys that will be popular throughout the next few years and the ones that are currently popular, you will see a lot of toys that collect data and use AI to interact with your children. While that shouldn't be a problem and in a perfect world, hackers wouldn't target them, it is a fact of life that they do.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Toys threaten to expose your privacy and pose as security nightmares for anyone who encounters them. This week, a company exposed over 800,000 user account details and 2 million voice recordings. While most people won't face problems from the breach, you always have to be worried.

Toys like CloudPets, Hatchimals, Furbies, Vtech toys, Barbies, and even Transformers toys all take in information that can then be hacked. What is scary is that, in some rare cases, the hackers are able to take over the toys and make them do or say things that you wouldn't want your child exposed to while they are playing.

The problem is that toy companies are so stressed about trying to get toys out quickly and easily that they don't always invest the time to make the security systems work, according to The Verge.

While you do have to worry, the good news is that toys won't take in information until you give it the right to do that. Be careful about what you connect to Bluetooth, what you link to a smartphone, and what you use with a computer. When you are prompted to do any of these, you should read the privacy policy that they will link you to.