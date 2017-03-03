 
 

How And Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

Posted: Mar 3 2017, 6:58pm CST | by , in News | Toys

 

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you look at the toys that will be popular throughout the next few years and the ones that are currently popular, you will see a lot of toys that collect data and use AI to interact with your children. While that shouldn't be a problem and in a perfect world, hackers wouldn't target them, it is a fact of life that they do.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Toys threaten to expose your privacy and pose as security nightmares for anyone who encounters them. This week, a company exposed over 800,000 user account details and 2 million voice recordings. While most people won't face problems from the breach, you always have to be worried.

Toys like CloudPets, Hatchimals, Furbies, Vtech toys, Barbies, and even Transformers toys all take in information that can then be hacked. What is scary is that, in some rare cases, the hackers are able to take over the toys and make them do or say things that you wouldn't want your child exposed to while they are playing. 

The problem is that toy companies are so stressed about trying to get toys out quickly and easily that they don't always invest the time to make the security systems work, according to The Verge.

While you do have to worry, the good news is that toys won't take in information until you give it the right to do that. Be careful about what you connect to Bluetooth, what you link to a smartphone, and what you use with a computer. When you are prompted to do any of these, you should read the privacy policy that they will link you to.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Funko Pop Figurine Collector&#039;s Guide and Information to Get Started

Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide and Information to Get Started

Feb 24 2017, 12:46am CST

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

Feb 22 2017, 11:39am CST

Hatchimals and Beyond: Your First Look at the Toys Your Kids Will Want from Spin Master

Hatchimals and Beyond: Your First Look at the Toys Your Kids Will Want from Spin Master

Feb 21 2017, 7:55am CST

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Feb 20 2017, 11:42am CST

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

1 hour ago, 5:23pm CST

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

5 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

5 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

5 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

5 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

6 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

6 hours ago, 12:50pm CST

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

Spiral Galaxy NGC 1055 Captured on the Edge

6 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

Lorde Gives Green Light to Music Video

6 hours ago, 12:29pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

7 hours ago, 11:57am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Toys

Funko Pop Figurine Collector&#039;s Guide and Information to Get Started

Funko Pop Figurine Collector's Guide and Information to Get Started

Feb 24 2017, 12:46am CST

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

Feb 22 2017, 11:39am CST

Hatchimals and Beyond: Your First Look at the Toys Your Kids Will Want from Spin Master

Hatchimals and Beyond: Your First Look at the Toys Your Kids Will Want from Spin Master

Feb 21 2017, 7:55am CST

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Spin Master Takes Home 3 Awards at New York Toy Fair

Feb 20 2017, 11:42am CST

More Toys Stories




Latest News

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

1 hour ago, 5:23pm CST

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

5 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

5 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

5 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook