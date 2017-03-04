A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

A mysterious cosmic jellyfish was found in the deep blue ocean recently. It was levitating around an undiscovered seamount. This light-bearing creature was a fascinating find. It was tracked by an ROV about 9800 feet below sea level. The region was near American Samoa.

Members of NOAA discovered this jellyfish. The curious creature was classified to be Benthocodon hyalinus. This jellyfish is probably a species that had been previously unknown to science and scientists.

It is a novel discovery. While things cannot be said with any certainty, one thing is for sure. It is a rare find and one that will add to the database of marine wildlife. Close scrutiny will bring about further characteristics of this jellyfish in the near future.

A microscopic study along with genetic studies will have to be arranged for in order to accomplish this task. This species normally has reproductive organs along all eight canals in its polymorphous body. But this one which was spotted had gonads along only the outer bits of these canals.

It is indeed a deep sea creature. A member of the hydromedusa family, this jellyfish has canals along its inner bell. Also the gonads are stuck to these canals. They have two pairs of tentacles.

These tentacles allow for feeding behavior to occur in an ideal manner. The exotic sea creatures thriving in this region of the Pacific Ocean comprise a virtual cornucopia of life forms.

They are definitely marvels of existence. Via observational studies using ROVs, much can be gauged regarding these sea creatures. Especially seeing them in their natural settings is what it is all about.

A lucid picture of the most humongous biome on the planet could thus be taken. There have been other occasions when forays into the deep blue sea have led to surprising life forms that fascinate mankind with their variety and colors.