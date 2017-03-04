 
 

This Is World's First Smart Condom To Track Your Saxual Performance

Posted: Mar 4 2017, 2:13am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance
  • First Smart Condom can Monitor Pelvic Thrusts and Sniff Out STDs
 

The world’s first smart condom can monitor pelvic thrusts and sniff out STDs at the drop of a hat.

The scenario is familiar. You are a gorgeous blonde who meets someone of the opposite sex at a singles bar. The two of you have a couple of drinks which mellows the mood.

Your mutual chemistry builds up to a certain level and soon you head off to your apartment for some much-needed nookie. Yet before you do the beast-with-two-backs, you take out a trustworthy condom.

However, there is a ring on top of it as well. Yet soon this ring starts ringing to warn you that this dude has an STD. 

Soon you are rid of this man who may have landed you in trouble. Better to sit at home and enjoy some solo sex rather than knock knees with someone else and end up with an STD.

This trustworthy ring probably saved your life or at least saved you from contracting a nasty illness. British Condoms has just released its i.Con Smart Condom.

This special condom will not only record the number of pelvic thrusts engaged in but will actually detect whether the dude you are doing the deed with has an STD or not.  

This smart condom ring measures lots of statistics. It is especially ideal to gauge the performance of the male in bed. It monitors the number of calories incinerated during the act.

Also measurements of penis width and the time span of the act of sexual intercourse will be recorded with fidelity and precision. All this information can be directly downloaded onto your smartphone, according to Metro.

While this may make many people feel a bit weird since sex is such a natural and unconscious act, it is all meant to aid males and females in remaining on the safe side. Nowadays one never knows what one may contract from someone else so safety and precaution are the watchwords to be cognizant of.  

Termed the i.Con, the creators of this special condom have said that they knew they were onto something when they began the research into its creation from scratch.

This smart condom takes wearable technology to a whole new level. Safe sex is something which is a fundamental part of the modern urban landscape.

That is because where sexual mores have changed, the upsurge in novel diseases (AIDS comes to mind) have made the public very wary of having sex without confirming the health status of their casual partners.

The i.Con will come to pharmacy shelves later this year. It will cost 59.99 pounds and greatly help to safeguard reproductive health and well-being.  

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

