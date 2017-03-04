Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Well there are a lot of companies who released the kid sized model of their famous cars. Last year it was McLaren which came up with the kid sized version of McLaren P1. It was similar in dimensions to the original one and was an electric car.

This year the famous luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has joined the race of making mini cars too. The car which is introduced by the company is Rolls-Royce SRH. The company did not built a multiple units for the car but made single piece only. The news is that it has actually been delivered to its home as well.

The car has been delivered to St. Richard’s Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit. The unit is located in the same town where the headquarters of Rolls-Royce is located. The name SRH is being derived from the hospital which is been given to this new car.

The car has been made especially for the patients of SRH in order to drive down to the operating theater. The hallway which leads to the operating theater all lined with exciting traffic signs and road signs.

The car was built by Bespoke Manufacturing division which is actually the only division in Rolls-Royce which built capsized models for clients.

The Rolls-Royce SRH has so many things that you will see in a fully functioning model of auto maker. It has self-righting wheel centers and interior designing that will match the red coach line along with red with blue coloring on car.

The company organized a special event for the unveiling of car in factory itself. The best part was that the patients were allowed to be given a motored tour in factory too. It has 24 volt battery and has a top speed of 10mphs however a limit can be placed for 4mph.

“We are a proud member of the community here in West Sussex. The Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester does such vital work in providing essential care to young people and their families,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “We hope that the Rolls‑Royce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful.”

Lawrie Mewse, Project Leader of the Rolls-Royce SRH, said, “I am immensely proud of what the team has achieved. This project showcases the amazing skills and technology that exist in the Bespoke Manufacturing Team and across every area at the Home of Rolls Royce here at Goodwood. However, the most important thing is giving back to the local community and having a positive impact for children and their parents during their time in hospital.”

Marianne Griffiths, Chief Executive, of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Just like the joy it will bring to our young patients, the Rolls-Royce SRH is simply priceless. It is a very special gift and one of the most wonderful donations ever received by Love Your Hospital, our trust’s dedicated charity. On behalf of everyone at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and especially the small team who volunteered so much of their own time in support of St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and the children we care for.”

Sue Nicholls, Paediatric Matron at Western Sussex Hospitals NSH Foundation Trust, said, “It’s wonderful seeing a smiley face on the way to theatre, rather than an apprehensive one, and everyone caring for children at St Richard’s is so grateful to Rolls-Royce for this unique donation. We know boys and girls alike will love driving it and in the coming years it will help turn a daunting experience into a more fun and enjoyable one for hundreds and hundreds of children.”



