 
 

Watch Dodge Demon In The Fate Of The Furious Trailer

Posted: Mar 4 2017, 3:18am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer
  • Dodge Demon Showcased in the Fate of the Furious Trailer
 

You can see Dodge Demon in all its glory in the new trailer of the movie

It’s been ages that are bestowed with new Dodge Demon news every week near the weekends. This week was not any different. The automaker just released a new trailer that was actually of the upcoming movie The Fate of the Furious.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Other than the adventure and adrenaline rush that it provided to the fans, it came bearing the sights of the new Demon. The trailer show that a new Demon will be making an appearance in the upcoming movie too. The new car pretty much gathered most the screen time making sure that everyone gets to know its importance in the movie.

The movie will be showcased in the theaters just after the few days of car’s official launch at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The movie will showcase the cars such as Dodge, SRT, and FCA cars.

The number of cars that can be seen in the garage are easily recognized as Demons, then it can be seen that they are Dodge Demon Hellcats in nature as well. There are a few things that are apparent in the car’s body.

Its hood is wrongly placed and has a missing fender. The trailer shows that it has been given a big Air Grabberhood scoop that has been done with the car previously too. The cars were spotted on the set of film so they came as no surprise for us.

The trailer of the movie that was released showcasing these cars in the garage seems to have some missing bits too. It looks like as some of the cars showcased in the trailer are stunt cars instead of the original ones. The movie will be released in April and we are expecting the Demon to be unveiled somewhere near April too.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

57 minutes ago

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

2 hours ago

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere of Earth

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere of Earth

14 minutes ago

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

This is World's First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

1 hour ago

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

1 hour ago

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

4 hours ago

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

5 hours ago

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

8 hours ago

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

9 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

13 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

13 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

13 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

14 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Cars & Vehicles

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

57 minutes ago

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

2 hours ago

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere of Earth

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere of Earth

14 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

57 minutes ago

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

This is World's First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

1 hour ago

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook