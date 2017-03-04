Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer

It’s been ages that are bestowed with new Dodge Demon news every week near the weekends. This week was not any different. The automaker just released a new trailer that was actually of the upcoming movie The Fate of the Furious.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Other than the adventure and adrenaline rush that it provided to the fans, it came bearing the sights of the new Demon. The trailer show that a new Demon will be making an appearance in the upcoming movie too. The new car pretty much gathered most the screen time making sure that everyone gets to know its importance in the movie.

The movie will be showcased in the theaters just after the few days of car’s official launch at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The movie will showcase the cars such as Dodge, SRT, and FCA cars.

The number of cars that can be seen in the garage are easily recognized as Demons, then it can be seen that they are Dodge Demon Hellcats in nature as well. There are a few things that are apparent in the car’s body.

Its hood is wrongly placed and has a missing fender. The trailer shows that it has been given a big Air Grabberhood scoop that has been done with the car previously too. The cars were spotted on the set of film so they came as no surprise for us.

The trailer of the movie that was released showcasing these cars in the garage seems to have some missing bits too. It looks like as some of the cars showcased in the trailer are stunt cars instead of the original ones. The movie will be released in April and we are expecting the Demon to be unveiled somewhere near April too.