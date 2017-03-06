Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

A new rumor is making the rounds that comes from a report makes its way around the web. According to this report Amazon is working on a new hardware device that uses the Alexa voice assistant technology. The big change between the new device and the existing Echo and Echo Dot devices is that the new device will reportedly have the ability to connect two users to each other like an intercom.

Amazon is offering up no official details on the product. Previously a rumor made the rounds that suggested Amazon might be working on an Alexa device that has a display for making video calls. We do know that Amazon has invested money is a startup that is called Nucleus, that company builds intercoms that can connect to Alexa devices.

Amazon is selling lots of Echo devices right now and while it offers no official sales data, estimates peg sales at about 5 million units. Certainly the new device would have more tricks up its sleeves than simply being usable for making internet phone calls, but there is no word on what else the new device might offer. There Is also no indication of when the new device might hit market.

Currently Amazon offers the Echo and Echo Dot devices. The Echo has a Bluetooth streaming speaker inside and the Echo Dot lacks that ability. Both allow the user to speak in normal language to have questions answered. Voice samples are recorded and then sent to Alexa servers for answering.