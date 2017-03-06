 
 

Amazon Tipped To Be Working On A Alexa Device That Connects Users

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 5:17am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users
 

New device would reportedly work like an intercom

A new rumor is making the rounds that comes from a report makes its way around the web. According to this report Amazon is working on a new hardware device that uses the Alexa voice assistant technology. The big change between the new device and the existing Echo and Echo Dot devices is that the new device will reportedly have the ability to connect two users to each other like an intercom.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Amazon is offering up no official details on the product. Previously a rumor made the rounds that suggested Amazon might be working on an Alexa device that has a display for making video calls. We do know that Amazon has invested money is a startup that is called Nucleus, that company builds intercoms that can connect to Alexa devices.

Amazon is selling lots of Echo devices right now and while it offers no official sales data, estimates peg sales at about 5 million units. Certainly the new device would have more tricks up its sleeves than simply being usable for making internet phone calls, but there is no word on what else the new device might offer. There Is also no indication of when the new device might hit market.

Currently Amazon offers the Echo and Echo Dot devices. The Echo has a Bluetooth streaming speaker inside and the Echo Dot lacks that ability. Both allow the user to speak in normal language to have questions answered. Voice samples are recorded and then sent to Alexa servers for answering.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

2 days ago, 1:20pm CST

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

2 days ago, 11:27am CST

China Rolls Out World&#039;s largest 5G Test Field

China Rolls Out World's largest 5G Test Field

2 days ago, 10:10am CST

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

2 days ago, 6:32am CST

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

2 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

3 hours ago

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

6 hours ago

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

17 hours ago, 11:29am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

22 hours ago, 7:09am CST

Lasers Reveal the Secret of Big Ben’s Distinctive Sound

Lasers Reveal the Secret of Big Ben’s Distinctive Sound

1 day ago, 1:17pm CST

Why are Pandas Black and White?

Why are Pandas Black and White?

1 day ago, 8:59am CST

Advanced Radar Technology Used to Save Iconic Angkor Wat Temple

Advanced Radar Technology Used to Save Iconic Angkor Wat Temple

1 day ago, 5:51am CST

How Dinosaurs Evolved to Stand on Their own Two Feet

How Dinosaurs Evolved to Stand on Their own Two Feet

2 days ago, 4:59am CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

2 days ago, 4:44am CST

Western US Smog is Causing Pollution in Asia

Western US Smog is Causing Pollution in Asia

2 days ago, 4:13am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Technology News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

2 days ago, 1:20pm CST

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

Nintendo Switch will be in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday

2 days ago, 11:27am CST

China Rolls Out World&#039;s largest 5G Test Field

China Rolls Out World's largest 5G Test Field

2 days ago, 10:10am CST

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

Microsoft, Acer Talk Shipping of Mixed Reality Dev kits

2 days ago, 6:32am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

2 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

3 hours ago

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

6 hours ago

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

17 hours ago, 11:29am CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook