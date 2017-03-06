 
 

Facebook Kicks Off "Small Test" For Messenger Reactions

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 5:32am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Messenger reactions might make come to all Messenger users eventually

For a long time now you have been able to use reactions for things that people post on Facebook. In the Facebook Messenger app you have been unable to do that. Things are changing with Facebook currently testing a new reactions feature for Messenger.

Facebook says that the idea behind Messenger reactions is to allow people to be more clear in a fast chat session with multiple people which message they are responding to. To facilitate reacting to a specific message, the user just needs to over over the message they want to respond to and select the emoji button.

The menu of available reactions opens up and includes a thumbs up and thumbs down button. Facebook says that it thinks of those thumb buttons more as yes or no than like or dislike. The social giant says that lots of people use messenger for coordinating with a group of people and reactions will make that easier.

For now few people have reactions on Messenger, Facebook says that this is a small test. Facebook told TechCrunch, "We’re always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging. This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message."

If the new Messenger Reactions are popular with users in testing, they will likely be rolled out to all users. Facebook says that it does know that some will use the thumbs down as a dislike button, something it has always refused to bring to the main Facebook site because it says that it doesn't want that much negativity on the main feed.

