 
 

Google Pixel 2 Smartphone Confirmed By SVP Of Hardware

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 5:49am CST

 

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware
 

Pixel 2 is in the works and will be expensive

Google's senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh, was at MWC last week and during the event he sat down and spoke a bit about hardware that will be coming in 2017 from Google. Osterloh confirmed that Google would be rolling out a successor to the popular Pixel line of mobile devices.

That line included the normal Pixel and the Pixel XL smartphones. Osterloh said, "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now." The only real downside to the Pixel XL for many people was that the smartphone wa expensive. Don't expect that to change with the new device, Osterloh also noted that "Pixel stays premium."

The original Pixel and Pixel XL were priced in the same range as more popular devices like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy range of devices. Apple's expected to increase the cost of the iPhone 8 possibly to the tune of $1,000. Samsung is expected to follow suit as well with prices rising for the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Presumably that will mean that Google will up the price of its Pixel devices as well according to Forbes. Exactly how much remains to be seen. Forbes reckons that if Google wants the Pixel to fight head to head with the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 smartphones, that some changes need to be made. Notably the huge top and bottom bezels need to be slimmed. Google also has to fix issues in its supply chain that kept supply tight with the current Pixel devices.

