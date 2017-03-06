Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

It has been found that soy products in the diet may help many women beat a virulent form of breast cancer. The finding was published in the journal Science. Soy products contain some of the healthiest nutrients on the planet.

They have estrogen-like effects on the human body. These effects in fact decrease the risk of breast cancer as has been shown by research. The isoflavones which are a key component of soy products slow down the growth of breast cancer.

There used to be some confusion surrounding the intake of isoflavones and breast cancer risk. Many researchers thought that the consumption of soy products would cause breast cancer instead of reducing it.

For awhile it remained a mystery whether these soy products caused or prevented breast cancer. The experts studied 6235 American and Canadian women who had breast cancer for a period of about a decade.

Those of the females who consumed isoflavones found in soy products had a 21% lower risk of death from breast cancer than the rest of the women. Those with tumors and those who were taking the medicine tamoxifen were studied.

The women treated on an endocrinal basis showed a marked improvement when they consumed isoflavones. In fact, the soy product consumption had a safeguarding effect on these women.

Over 20% of all novel forms of breast cancer are receptor-negative in their nature. These have poorer survival chances than the receptor-positive cases.

Since these are aggressive forms of breast cancer, they have to be treated with more than just medicine. Lifestyle factors such as diet count in the equation too.

How exactly the isoflavones help destroy the breast cancer tumors remains a mystery despite the progress in isolating causes that modern science has made so far.

Since the US remains the #1 soy product producer in the world, this research has relevance for American women who are suffering from breast cancer.