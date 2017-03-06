Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

There are those who like to cry tears of joy at happy endings and then there are those who like to cry tears of sorrow over tragic losses in romantic flicks. Netflix is about to give this amenity to its viewers regarding choice in type of endings in TV dramas.

Such shows as The Crown and House of Cards will allow this technology for the first time. This sample technology will let the viewing experience be like a Choose Your Own Adventure book.

Viewers will even get to select whether a character in the series gets to go to jail or go scot-free. Princess Margaret may tie the knot with Peter Townsend in The Crown.

Other series will have even more complicated plots within plots that can be manipulated via remote controls by viewers. It is interactive television at its best.

These branching narratives will allow a wide range of choices to be made by the viewers. The content will be multifarious and the viewers will get to decide how they want to shape their adventurous watching.

For the first time in history, television is going to become an active tool for the masses instead of a form of passive consumption.

This is an experiment in mass media. It involves the element of allowing selection and likes and dislikes to play themselves out in the arena of viewership.

Whether it turns out to be a success or not is something that only time will tell. For all we know, this procedure could allow TV viewing to become as exciting as playing Pokemon Go.

The actors would act in various different scenarios and the viewers would get to choose the ones they prefer and be ultimately responsible (as consumers of entertainment) regarding their choices.

This method opens the way for flicks and TV soap operas that could last a lifetime with the viewing audience deciding on a weekly or even daily basis what should occur or not occur in the series, according to MailOnline.

It is the element of randomness that is the really fun-filled factor in all this. Netflix is all set to test this technology and children will be the first recipients of this gift from the media.

Their curiosity will be assuaged by this arrangement that Netflix will make. If this is successful, then the experiment will proceed among adults. The president of Netflix said that once interactivity begins in earnest anything is possible. We are entering the realm of VR here.