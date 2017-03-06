Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook had way more than its share of fake news stories during the US presidential election. Those fake stories continue to get posted on the social network with many readers believing them. Facebook has rolled out a new Disputed News tag that will be applied to some stores that are not accurate reports Fortune.

The tag is appearing below the news stories with a red exclamation mark and states if it is disputed. The help page for the new features lists that it isn't available for everyone yet. It's unclear if stories that are making the rounds on the social network that are tagged as disputed will see rankings by Facebook algorithms affected.

It would seem that people will share stories marked as disputed less and that should help stop the spread of misinformation. Stories are reviewed by independent fact checking organizations including Politifact and Snopes.com. Both organizations are participants in a Fact-checkers code of principles that is maintained by the Poynter Institute. The principals include nonpartisanship and transparency in sourcing and funding.

It's unclear if there will be other publishers participating in disputing stories seen on Facebook. One of the first disputed stories seen on Facebook comes from Theseattletribune.com, which notes deep in its site description that it is a satire website.