South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

The Special Prosecutor investigating Samsung and an influence-peddling scheme with government officials in South Korea has made another result of the investigation. According to the investigator, South Korean President Park Geun-hye colluded with a confidant to get $37 million from Samsung in return for special treatment of the corporate giant. The announcement was made after a 70-day investigation ended into the corruption scandal.

The announcement comes days before the South Korean Constitutional court will announce if it will uphold a motion put forth by parliament to impeach the embattled president. Park Geun-hye was suspended from his presidential duties for three months.

"The core purpose of this investigation was to shed light on longstanding collusion between private interests and the government, and to expose cases of abuse of state power for personal gain," said Park Young-soo, the head of the special prosecution team.

The president issued a statement via her legal team rebutting the findings of the investigation. So far the president has refused to be questioned by the investigators or appear before the Constitutional court for questioning. Special prosecutors say they were unable to complete their investigation because the president refused to appear and because the prime minister who is handling presidential duties during the suspension refused to extend time for the inquiry.

"The investigation ended, accomplishing just half of what had to be done due to the limited period and uncooperative attitude of those subject to the investigation," the head of the special prosecution team said.

The president cannot be indicted while in office but if impeached charges can be pressed.