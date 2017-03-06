 
 

South Korean President Park Geun-hye Caught Up In Samsung Bribery Scandal

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 6:29am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal
 

South Korean president has so far refused to be questioned on her role in the scandal

The Special Prosecutor investigating Samsung and an influence-peddling scheme with government officials in South Korea has made another result of the investigation. According to the investigator, South Korean President Park Geun-hye colluded with a confidant to get $37 million from Samsung in return for special treatment of the corporate giant. The announcement was made after a 70-day investigation ended into the corruption scandal.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The announcement comes days before the South Korean Constitutional court will announce if it will uphold a motion put forth by parliament to impeach the embattled president. Park Geun-hye was suspended from his presidential duties for three months.

"The core purpose of this investigation was to shed light on longstanding collusion between private interests and the government, and to expose cases of abuse of state power for personal gain," said Park Young-soo, the head of the special prosecution team.

The president issued a statement via her legal team rebutting the findings of the investigation. So far the president has refused to be questioned by the investigators or appear before the Constitutional court for questioning. Special prosecutors say they were unable to complete their investigation because the president refused to appear and because the prime minister who is handling presidential duties during the suspension refused to extend time for the inquiry.

"The investigation ended, accomplishing just half of what had to be done due to the limited period and uncooperative attitude of those subject to the investigation," the head of the special prosecution team said.

The president cannot be indicted while in office but if impeached charges can be pressed.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon&#039;s Vision is too Real

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon's Vision is too Real

Feb 22 2017, 9:34am CST

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Feb 20 2017, 7:36am CST

Tiffany Trump&#039;s No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump's No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

Feb 17 2017, 1:34pm CST

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Feb 16 2017, 12:13pm CST

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

14 minutes ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

21 minutes ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

34 minutes ago

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

39 minutes ago

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

40 minutes ago

Facebook Kicks off &quot;Small Test&quot; for Messenger Reactions

Facebook Kicks off "Small Test" for Messenger Reactions

57 minutes ago

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

1 hour ago

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

3 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

4 hours ago

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

7 hours ago

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

19 hours ago, 11:29am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Political News

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon&#039;s Vision is too Real

Watch Trump News Network for the First Time, Fallon's Vision is too Real

Feb 22 2017, 9:34am CST

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Feb 20 2017, 7:36am CST

Tiffany Trump&#039;s No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump's No Good, Very Bad Fashion Week

Feb 17 2017, 1:34pm CST

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Day Without Immigrants Shows Their Direct Impact on Our Lives

Feb 16 2017, 12:13pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories




Latest News

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

14 minutes ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

21 minutes ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

34 minutes ago

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

39 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook