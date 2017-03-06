How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

Let's be honest, Mondays can be a drag. You aren't always your best self and you make decisions that Wednesday-you would never make. One of those choices? Maybe a few cookies instead of eating your vegetables. When you do that today, at least you can say you are celebrating the holiday - National Oreo Day.

While they aren't that healthy, there are few things better than grabbing a glass of milk and eating a few cookies. They have been a staple in many homes since they were created in 1912 when they were called the "Oreo Biscuit." It wasn't until 1948 that it was called an "Oreo Creme Sandwich."

Since then, there have been dozens of varieties sold, including an Oreo Flavored Oreo. They are sold in over 100 countries and are consumed by the millions each year.

Here are some facts about the holiday to share with those who are celebrating:

1. Oreos are actually a copy of another sandwich cookie that came first - Hydrox cookies were the original sandwich cookie.

2. DoubleStuf Oreos aren't actually double stuffed. In fact, one calculation has them only being 1.86 stuffed.

3. Kraft ran a survey about how people eat Oreos and found that those who dunk their Oreos in milk were more energetic whereas those who twisted their Oreos apart were more emotion AND were more likely to be Democrats. People who just bite into them? They tend to be easy going.

4. A company produced a "Big Stuf" cookie in the mid-80s that threatened to derail the Oreo train. Luckily for Oreo, the company disbanded and the line ceased production.

5. Some people suggest using a fork to dip your Oreos because it is easier than trying to get your hand into a small glass. It also makes you feel fancier. There are official tools to dip, but this one works just as well.

6. Oreos actually fit into many diets - they are kosher and vegan!

7. Over 450 billion Oreos have been sold since their creation - that's a lot of necessary cardio in the gym.

8. One animal that won't eat Oreos. Pigs! A farmer reported that his pigs wouldn't drink the milky waste water.

9. You can see some great Oreo art on Instagram. Start your search here.

10. Every country gets their own unique flavors. China, in particular, gets some of the most unique flavors created.

What's your favorite flavor of Oreo?