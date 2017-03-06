 
 

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 9:14am CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Let's be honest, Mondays can be a drag. You aren't always your best self and you make decisions that Wednesday-you would never make. One of those choices? Maybe a few cookies instead of eating your vegetables. When you do that today, at least you can say you are celebrating the holiday - National Oreo Day.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

While they aren't that healthy, there are few things better than grabbing a glass of milk and eating a few cookies. They have been a staple in many homes since they were created in 1912 when they were called the "Oreo Biscuit." It wasn't until 1948 that it was called an "Oreo Creme Sandwich." 

Since then, there have been dozens of varieties sold, including an Oreo Flavored Oreo. They are sold in over 100 countries and are consumed by the millions each year.

Here are some facts about the holiday to share with those who are celebrating:

1. Oreos are actually a copy of another sandwich cookie that came first - Hydrox cookies were the original sandwich cookie.

2. DoubleStuf Oreos aren't actually double stuffed. In fact, one calculation has them only being 1.86 stuffed.

3. Kraft ran a survey about how people eat Oreos and found that those who dunk their Oreos in milk were more energetic whereas those who twisted their Oreos apart were more emotion AND were more likely to be Democrats. People who just bite into them? They tend to be easy going. 

4. A company produced a "Big Stuf" cookie in the mid-80s that threatened to derail the Oreo train. Luckily for Oreo, the company disbanded and the line ceased production.

5. Some people suggest using a fork to dip your Oreos because it is easier than trying to get your hand into a small glass. It also makes you feel fancier. There are official tools to dip, but this one works just as well.

6. Oreos actually fit into many diets - they are kosher and vegan!

7. Over 450 billion Oreos have been sold since their creation - that's a lot of necessary cardio in the gym.

8. One animal that won't eat Oreos. Pigs! A farmer reported that his pigs wouldn't drink the milky waste water.

9. You can see some great Oreo art on Instagram. Start your search here.

10. Every country gets their own unique flavors. China, in particular, gets some of the most unique flavors created.

What's your favorite flavor of Oreo?

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

3 days ago, 5:14pm CST

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

6 days ago, 3:05pm CST

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

Feb 23 2017, 8:58am CST

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Feb 23 2017, 8:33am CST

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

1 hour ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

2 hours ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

3 hours ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

3 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

3 hours ago

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

3 hours ago

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

3 hours ago

Facebook Kicks off &quot;Small Test&quot; for Messenger Reactions

Facebook Kicks off "Small Test" for Messenger Reactions

3 hours ago

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

3 hours ago

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

6 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Also on the Geek Mind

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than Gold

3 days ago, 5:14pm CST

Who Really Killed JFK?

Who Really Killed JFK?

6 days ago, 3:05pm CST

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

Feb 23 2017, 8:58am CST

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Feb 23 2017, 8:33am CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories




Latest News

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

1 hour ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

2 hours ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

3 hours ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook