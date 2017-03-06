Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

The song that made so many people swoon when the title song, “Beauty and the Beast” was sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the animated movie which went on to win the Academy award for Best Music and Original Song.

The song has captivated the hearts of the Disney fans and everyone alike as it captures the unique fairy tale that we have grown up listening, watching and loving.

It was a moment to rejoice when it was announced that a live action remake of the film was coming to the cinemas. A frame by frame remake of the animated movie, the movie promises a new twist on the old tale.

Like everything else in the movie, the celebrated title track also got a remake from two of the most celebrated artists of the present time.

Disney released an official video of the song Beauty and the Beast featuring Ariana Grande and John Legend and it is absolutely magical. The video starts with a distant zoom in to the window of the castle where Ariana is standing in a beautiful red, ruffled gown.

She starts to sing the song and golden lights circle around her as she descends the stairs to the ballroom where she is surrounded by performers in red who encircle her to form a beautiful budding rose formation.

The song is then accented by John Legend on the piano wearing an elegant, god embroidered black coat as the rose formation opens and close behind him with Ariana in the middle.

The angle changes and we see Belle and the Beast descending the stairs for the ballroom scene. Belle and the Beast then dance around the ballroom as both the artists go into the chorus for the song.

Ariana then walks over to the side of the piano and it is a sequence of shots between both the duos as golden sparks fly all around the ballroom. The song ends with Ariana going to the same window where she was standing at the start.

The song is being compared to the original by a lot of people and while both the songs have their own beautiful sound and will be loved by everyone.