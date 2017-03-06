 
 

Major Breakthrough In The Future Of Train Travel

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 11:20am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel
Image: Brightline
 

The US has lagged behind Europe when it comes to trains and public transportation, but some of that is finally starting to change.

Trains are a major part of the public transportation system in cities around the world, and they have been there since the latter part of the 1800s. Unfortunately, a lot of the systems that are still being used today are stuck in the last century, utilizing old techniques and older technology. The advent of the high-speed rail is starting to change that. Will high-speed rails move train travel into the 21st century?

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Global High Speed Rails

The United States is one of the few developed countries left that doesn’t have any form of high-speed rail. Many European and Asian countries utilize some form of high speed rail. Japan’s rail, SCMaglev, has a maximum operating speed of 320 km/h but has been clocked at its top speed of a little over 600 km/h. For these countries, high speed rail is the backbone of their public transportation infrastructure. 

When it comes to setting up high speed rails in the United States, there are plenty of interested parties and just as many hurdles to cross. 

Brightline Breakthroughs 

Brightline is currently the only privately-funded train company in the country, and they may have changed the way we look at high-speed rail. And now, they’ve completed their first train set, called BrightBlue. These coaches and locomotives could mark the beginning of high speed rail for the state of Florida. The goal is to launch an inner-city train service by the middle of 2017 and branch out across the state in the years to come. 

With a 12-acre facility in West Palm Beach, Brightline is quickly setting itself up as one of the biggest names in high-speed rail in the country. They are also working on four other train sets that will be set up in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami when their respective train stations have been completed. It might not be long before you can hop a train in Orlando and enjoy a high-speed ride all the way to Miami. 

The Future of Train Travel

Privately funding high-speed rails in the United States might be the best and most efficient way to actually bring train travel to the masses. Brightline in Florida is funded entirely by private backers.  A plan suggested by President Trump actually follows the same sort of plan. By using small amounts of tax-payer money and relying more heavily on private funding, these rail projects could actually get off the ground. 

They might not be as fast as the 300+ mile per hour super trains that dot the landscape in Japan, but a commuter train running 125 miles per hour will get you from Orlando to Miami and back much faster than the turnpike will. 

California’s high-speed rail has been on the books since 2008, but officials estimate its first segment of might not be complete until 2025. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally starting to see high-tech train travel make some progress in the US. 

High-speed rails will likely be one of the biggest solutions to the excessively congested roadways in the most heavily populated cities, but there are still plenty of hurdles that need to be overcome before they become commonplace forms of transportation. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/56" rel="author">Scott Huntington</a>
Scott Huntington is a writer and journalist from Harrisburg PA who covered movies, tech, cars, and more. Check out his blog Off The Throttle or follow him on Twitter @SMHuntington.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

2 days ago, 4:44am CST

Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer

Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer

2 days ago, 3:18am CST

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

2 days ago, 2:20am CST

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 days ago, 1:57am CST

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

9 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

47 minutes ago

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

1 hour ago

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

1 hour ago

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

1 hour ago

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

2 hours ago

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

3 hours ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

4 hours ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

5 hours ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Cars & Vehicles

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

2 days ago, 4:44am CST

Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer

Watch Dodge Demon in the Fate of the Furious Trailer

2 days ago, 3:18am CST

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

2 days ago, 2:20am CST

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 days ago, 1:57am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

9 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

47 minutes ago

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

1 hour ago

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook