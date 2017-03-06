 
 

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An IFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown
The famous teardown specialist group iFixit had made the Nintendo Switch for quite some time. A recent news told us that iFixit did arrange a Nintendo Switch and were working on it.

The news that iFixit aired today is that the complete teardown of the new Nintendo Switch was successful and the device was rated at 8/10 in terms of reparability. Some of the highlights about the teardown are as follows:

1. The outermost frame of the device is brought together by tri-point screws. A very unconventional screwdriver to roam around the house with, but apart from that, the rest of the layers are easy to break-in to.

2. A 3.7-volt 4310 mAh Li-ion battery powers the Nintendo Switch, easy to replace if damaged.

3. Nintendo Switch has a slot for a microSD memory card to further extend the 32GB of internal storage already present in the device.

4. Nintendo Switch’s graphics are powered by none other than NVidia X1 based chipset with 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM.

5. The Nintendo Switch packs an effective cooling system. A copper heatsink, a metal backplate and a fan is used to diffuse the heat. While on charging, the fan will use all the power it needs to work at highest efficiency. Though the fan is programmed to minimize its power consumption while on portable use, decreasing its speed and effectiveness.

6. Switch hold stereo speakers inside. The display and the outer glass of the device are separate, providing a higher level of protection to the more valuable part, the display screen.

7. Both the Joy-Con controllers use a sophisticated vibrator mechanism which will prove to be more realistic. The power for vibration motors will be juiced from the 4.7-volt 525 mAh Li-ion batteries present inside both the controllers.

