Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia welcomed a large crowd at their section during the official announcement of their new phones, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the revived legend, Nokia 3310.

And according to the news we just received, the 2 smartphones and Nokia 3310 are available for pre-order at Belsimpel, the online store of popular Dutch retailer.

Nokia 3 is priced at €149, Nokia 5 at €199, while the highlight of this year’s Nokia’s released mobile phones, Nokia 3310 is listed with a price tag of €59.

Don’t expect an exact date of shipment though, the online store has listed these models with an “Available Soon” tag, and there are no guesses as to when will the store start shipment.

Some of the reports do suggest that Nokia will officially open the models for sale during Q2.