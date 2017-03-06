What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

You may have heard about ASMR on YouTube or Instagram. They are videos that are getting a ton of likes and views, but to most people, they are just confusing. ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. This is a phenomenon that occurs in some people who, when they hear pleasant sounds, they get a tingling sensation in a part of their body as a response. The sound can be anything at all - from someone typing to someone opening a bag of chips. Once you find your sound, you can grow from there.

In an interview with Vice, one person who experiences ASMR says that the response felt like "bubbles in my head." She goes on to explain: “It’s like a little explosion, and then just little sparkles and little stars going down [your back]. Depending on the strength of the trigger, it might just go into the top of the spine of the shoulders, but sometimes it goes down to your arms and legs and other parts. Mostly, if you get it in your leg, it’s really exciting!” That person, Maria is known as GentleWhispering, and she has the most views on any ASMR video on YouTube.

Now all of us have experienced being lulled to sleep by the sound of teacher's voice or when we were sitting in the car, but this is different.

So why do some people have responses and some people don't? Well, there isn't a ton of research into it at all. However, the research that has been done reveals some interesting things.

Is ASMR actually real?

Yes.

It has been recorded anecdotally for years, with many people convinced that there is something more to it, but they can't find out about what is causing it just yet. You can find out more from ASMR University.

Can anybody experience ASMR?

At least as far as we know, no, not everyone can experience ASMR. Most people don't know they have it until they discover it in their childhood, though more adults have been realizing that this is what they are experiencing. If you haven't experienced ASMR yet, there is still hope. It might just be that you haven't found your trigger yet. According to Refinery 29, "Anything repetitive, methodical, and non-threatening can trigger ASMR." Which means you have a lot of research to do if you want to find your trigger, if you have one.

Does ASMR have any benefits?

Other than a pleasurable sensation, there are a few benefits. Sleep.org mentions that ASMR can help people who have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep get a more restful night's sleep. It has also been shown to reduce stress and help with concentration.

Many people consider ASMR as a type of meditation.

What are some of the best ASMR videos?

Everyone will have a different response to what the "best" ASMR video is. However, here are five that people really seem to enjoy:

So what do you think - is ASMR something you can get behind, or does it just seem weird to you?