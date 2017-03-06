 
 

California’s San Joaquin Valley Is Sinking At An Alarming Rate

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 12:46pm CST | by , Updated: Mar 6 2017, 12:55pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate
Relative expansion of the subsidence bowl in the east of California Aqueduct between March 2015 (left) and June 2016 (right). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESRI
 

NASA research shows decline in underground water levels due to overpumping over the years

California’s San Joaquin Valley is sinking at an alarming rate because of excessive pumping of groundwater, a new NASA study suggests. 

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Water levels in some parts of the valley have dropped to as much as 28 feet since 1920s, which is sparking serious concerns in water managers as well as state and federal officials.  

San Joaquin Valley of California is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country and farmers here rely heavily on groundwater for their water supply.  Over time, excessive water extraction accompanied by land subsidence has damaged thousands of public and private groundwater wells throughout the San Joaquin Valley and this persistent decline in water levels is now putting the at risk the very system that brings water to the region.

To determine the extent to which groundwater pumping further aggravates land subsidence, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Pasadena collected and analyzed airborne and satellite radar data from 2015 and 2016. The latest study builds on a previous research to identity the pace and extent of the groundwater depletion in San Joaquin Valley. Researchers used radar data from several different sensors between 2006 and early 2015 effort.

Several trouble spots identified in the first report that are continue to sink almost 2 feet per year. Two main subsidence bowls are found near the towns of Chowchilla and Corcoran. These bowls are already covering hundreds of square miles and are getting wider and deeper over time. Small land subsidence bowls were also identified in the Sacramento Valley near Davis and Arbuckle.

“If you see a subsidence bowl, then something is going on at the center of the bowl that is causing the land to sink -- for example, high levels of groundwater pumping,” said JPL report co-author Cathleen Jones. “We can locate problem spots so the state can focus on those areas, saving money and resources. We find the needle in the haystack, so to speak.”

NASA research is focused on California Aqueduct, which is the main system of canals, pipelines and tunnels and supplies water to 25 million Californians and nearly a million acres of farmland. As a result of years-long subsidence and water pumping in this area, the aqueduct is now carrying a reduced flow of only 6,650 cubic feet  per second -- 20 percent less than its design capacity of 8,350 cubic feet per second.

In the future, researchers will systematically collect data over California and the world and will track the changes to the land subsidence associated with groundwater pumping, as well as threats associated with future water supplies.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

17 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

2 hours ago

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

7 hours ago

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

1 hour ago

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

1 hour ago

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

1 hour ago

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

2 hours ago

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

2 hours ago

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

3 hours ago

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

3 hours ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

6 hours ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

17 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

2 hours ago

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

7 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

17 minutes ago

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook