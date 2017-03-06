iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

The 2017 Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards happened this Sunday at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Ryan Seacrest hosted the ceremony where the fan loved music was celebrated, filled with electrifying performances and awesome presenters and winners. It was a night of fun and vigor and everyone could not help but dance away with the night.

Performers of the Night

The night was filled with performances from the best and latest music in the American music industry. The audience swayed and moved as Katy Perry with her new edgy blonde hair performed her latest single "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley. Big Sean sang a duo of his songs "Bounce Back" and "Moves". Noah Cyrus also performed two songs for the night including her single “Labyrinth“ and "Make Me (Cry)". Ed Sheeran took the stage in his own iconic way to perform his hit single "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill". The second most nominated group of the night, The Chainsmokers performed with Chris Martin. They performed their hits "Paris" and "Something Just Like This". Thomas Rhett took the stage to perform "Star of the Show". Shawn Mendes melted hearts yet again as he performed his single "Mercy". Bruno Mars set the stage of fire with performances of his singles from his latest album 24K Magic including "Treasure" and "That's What I Like".

Presenters for the Night

In the present days, presenters at award ceremonies have become as important as the winners of the show. This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards was host to the most incredible selection of presenters including, Jeremy Renner who Presented Song of the Year; Halsey and Joe Jonas introduced Big Sean, Miley Cyrus introduced sister Noah Cyrus and called 2017 Noah’s year; Kelsea Ballerini presented Country Artist of the Year; DJ Khaled introduced Ed Sheeran; Macklemore presented Best Lyrics; Demi Lovato introduced The Chainsmokers; Ansel Elgort and Karrueche Tran presented Dance Song of the Year; Fifth Harmony introduced Thomas Rhett; John Legend presented Best Tour; Daya and BebeRexha introduced Shawn Mendes; Ryan Seacrest presented Best Fan Army and Big Sean presented Innovator Award and introduced Bruno Mars.

Winners of the Night

A complete list of the winners of the night is as follows;

Innovator Award: Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: "Can't Stop The Feeling" - Justin Timberlake

Female Artist of the Year: Adele

Male Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza®: The Chainsmokers

Best Duo/Group of the Year: twenty one pilots

Best New Pop Artist: (New Category): The Chainsmokers

Pop Album of the Year: 25 - Adele

Producer of the Year (New Category): Benny Blanco

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: "Heathens" - twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Blurryface - twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year: "Bang Bang" - Green Day

Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist (New Category): The Strumbellas

Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica

Country Song of the Year: "Somewhere On A Beach" - Dierks Bentley

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist (New Category): Kelsea Ballerini

Country Album of the Year: Traveller - Chris Stapleton

Dance Song of the Year: "Closer" - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers

Dance Album of the Year: Collage - The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "One Dance" - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist (New Category): Chance The Rapper

R&B Song of the Year: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

R&B Album of the Year: Anti - Rihanna

Latin Song of the Year: "Duele El Corazon" - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

Latin Artist of the Year: Nicky Jam

Best New Latin Artist (New Category): CNCO

Latin Album of the Year: Energía - J Balvin

Best Tour: A Head Full of Dreams Tour - Coldplay

Socially Voted Category

Best Lyrics: "Love Yourself" - Justin Bieber

Best Collaboration: "Work" - Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: "Ex's and Oh's" - Fifth Harmony

Best Song from a Movie: "Girls Talk Boys" - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

Best Underground Alternative Band (New Category): Pierce the Veil

Social Star Award (New Category): Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers

Best Music Video: Pillow Talk – ZAYN

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year: "One Dance" – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Highlights of the Night

The night was filled with memorable moments that music fans all over the U.S. and the world adored. Justin Timberlake won Song of the Year for his chart-topping hit "Can’t Stop the Feeling” and delivered one of the most memorable speeches of the night. He said of his song, "I just want to say that I wrote this because I wanted it to be about inclusion and about being together."

Thomas Rhett’s also gave an adorable shout out to his wife and future child in his acceptance speech. Miley Cyrus introduced her sister Noah to the stage,and gushed about her sibling to the crowd. "I am really excited because this next performer is without a doubt the coolest person that I know. Her voice is amazing.

Her songwriting is beautiful and totally relatable. She knows exactly what I'm growing though. She is who she is as an artist," Miley told the star-studded crowd at The Forum. "I cannot wait for the entire world to get a load of her vision. She's who I want to be when I grow up and that's saying a lot because she's a lot younger than me."

The whole Cyrus clan was in attendance at The Forum including Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus to support Naoh. While we’re talking about family, DJ Khaled Brought His Son Asahd To Help Him Introduce Ed Sheeran. After a failed experiment at the Brit Awards with houses, Katy Perry's brought out Giant Inflatable Hamster & Hamster Wheel for her performance while she rocked a red and pink pants suit, with matching sneakers. Also present on stage was an enormous inflatable, dancing hamster -- which, backstage, she referred to as a "giant orange hamster."

Thomas Rhett took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Artist of the Year, and accepted the honor with a really touching speech. During his speech, Thomas thanked a lot of people, but especially his wife Lauren, who is 18 weeks pregnant with their first child. He said, "This is our unborn daughter's first awards show, so that's pretty rad."

Coldplay was presented with the best tour award for their ongoing A Head Full of Dreams trek, Chris Martin accepted the award on the band's behalf and had three kids read their self-deprecating acceptance speech. A little girl stood on a chair and read a letter that applauded the band's makeup team and named dropped One Direction, while Martin reacted quietly to the adorable moment in the background.

Ed Sheeran accepted Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' win for Best Lyrics, "Me and [Benny Blanco] started this song in the back of a tour bus and it has gone on to do a lot more than we thought it would," Sheeran said. Blanco, who joined Sheeran on stage, added: "I have to pee."

The night celebrated Bruno Mars with the Innovator awards and the artist performed a medley of his 2013 hit "Treasure" and newest single "That's What I Like." He accepted the awards and said in his acceptance speech to his fans, "You guys make me wanna be a better songwriter, a better performer, a better entertainer," he said of his Hooligans. "Innovator is a very heavy word and I'm so honored. It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I'm just getting started, so buckle up. I don't know where we're going yet, but we going. Keep up, y'all.”