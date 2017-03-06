 
 

You Feel Lonely Because Of Spending Too Much Time On Social Media

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 9:28pm CST

 

  • More social connection online tied to increasing feelings of isolation
 

Scientists have found that loneliness and isolation not to mention depression may be the end result of excess time spent on social online media.

The more the youth of today frequent social media, the greater their loneliness and isolation from the rest of the world. This might seem paradoxical but it is true.

The real Internet freaks were the most prone to cabin fever thanks to the excessive time they spent with their eyes glued to the computer screen. This finding was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

While social media is an attempt at easing the loneliness of the introverts among us, it is clearly not a solution and merely a supplement to face-to-face relationships in the real world. 

When today’s youngsters face social isolation, feel like they do not belong in a community and have segmental relations, they feel the growth of an inner vacuum.

The fragmented nature of postmodern identity with its societal atomization causes so many of them to react by frequenting the Internet in an attempt to end their ennui and anomie.

Yet we all know that this solution is like drinking salt water to assuage thirst. The social isolation may end up in greater chances of mortality. 

Already mental health issues and social issues are at a peak among many young adults. We have gone ahead into a sort of chaos instead of fostering a sense of community among ourselves.

While by nature, human beings are a gregarious species, the conditions we seem to have painted ourselves into a corner with via our technology and society are such that they are not conducive to intimacy or friendship.

The void within beckons to be filled and we use all sorts of soporifics to quieten the dull scream of existential pain and crisis. Thus we go on shopping sprees, indulge in eating junk food and look for love in all the wrong places.   

What the study shows is that the solution lies elsewhere and not in frequenting the Internet in a quest to end our discomfort with modern existence.

Controlling for social and demographic factors, those who used social media for two hours or more daily were twice as likely to feel estranged than those who used it for only thirty minutes.

This is a sort of chicken-and-egg question since we do not know which came first…social media or social isolation. It could actually be a case of both having evolved together within one Zeitgeist.

The Internet Generation of Millennials are known for their selfie-taking self-absorption. Social media use may engender jealousy, envy and regret at not earning as much as others or having as much fun as others.

Some may even begrudge others their large coterie of friends. Now physicians are encouraged to ask their patients regarding their social media usage. That is because it has a bearing on the state of their psyches. 

