First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews has given us some of the best roles in the history of cinema and one of those iconic, sweet and kind roles is that of Mary Poppins.

The magical nanny who appears in the time of need and turn the lives around of the kids who need guidance, care and love is the story that we all love. So, the sequel of the project is in works and it will feature a whole new cast.

It is a sequel in the sense that the young characters of the children which were portrayed in the first part have grown up and have children of their own.

The movie takes a leap forward to show that the grown-up characters require help, love and guidance as well as their young offspring where Mary Poppins will appear once more.

Disney recently released a picture of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and everyone was excited to see the back sideways shot of the British actress in the beloved role.

After the release of the official image of Mary Poppins’ character, more on location pictures were also released on Gordon Harrold’s Twitter. Harrold is the Royal Butler to Prince Harry & The British Royal Family, historical advisor to TV & Films, Royal protocol consult and Britain's official Royal Etiquette Expert.

Here is some more stills of Emily Blunt as #MaryPoppins in 'Mary Poppins Returns,' the new sequel to Disney’s 1964 film 'Mary Poppins.' pic.twitter.com/x3YpNcw8VN— Gordon Harrold (@TheRoyalFootman) March 5, 2017

The pictures feature Emily Blunt in a red coat and skirt with a blue hat with matching blue bow tie as she moves around on the set of Mary Poppins. In the collage posted by Harrold, the fourth picture was of Lin Manuel Miranda as Jack the Lamp Lighter. Many believe his character to be the representative of Bert in this installment.

Lin looks up dreamily in the picture, standing next to a lamp to indicate his job and looks charming as hell. We cannot wait to see Lin’s talent on screen on a low costing ticket.

Lin was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for Moana just last month and he was the headlining pioneer of the celebrated Broadway musical Hamilton which created history out of history in the U.S.