 
 

First Photos Of Lin Manuel Miranda On The Set Of Mary Poppins

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 9:34pm CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins
Credit: Gordon Harrold’s Twitter
  • First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins Emerge
 

The first photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the set of Mary Poppins sequel emerge after the reveal of photo of Emily Blunt in the title role

Julie Andrews has given us some of the best roles in the history of cinema and one of those iconic, sweet and kind roles is that of Mary Poppins.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

The magical nanny who appears in the time of need and turn the lives around of the kids who need guidance, care and love is the story that we all love. So, the sequel of the project is in works and it will feature a whole new cast.

It is a sequel in the sense that the young characters of the children which were portrayed in the first part have grown up and have children of their own.

The movie takes a leap forward to show that the grown-up characters require help, love and guidance as well as their young offspring where Mary Poppins will appear once more.

Disney recently released a picture of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and everyone was excited to see the back sideways shot of the British actress in the beloved role.

After the release of the official image of Mary Poppins’ character, more on location pictures were also released on Gordon Harrold’s Twitter. Harrold is the Royal Butler to Prince Harry & The British Royal Family, historical advisor to TV & Films, Royal protocol consult and Britain's official Royal Etiquette Expert.

The pictures feature Emily Blunt in a red coat and skirt with a blue hat with matching blue bow tie as she moves around on the set of Mary Poppins. In the collage posted by Harrold, the fourth picture was of Lin Manuel Miranda as Jack the Lamp Lighter. Many believe his character to be the representative of Bert in this installment.

Lin looks up dreamily in the picture, standing next to a lamp to indicate his job and looks charming as hell. We cannot wait to see Lin’s talent on screen on a low costing ticket.

Lin was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for Moana just last month and he was the headlining pioneer of the celebrated Broadway musical Hamilton which created history out of history in the U.S.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

11 hours ago, 10:19am CST

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

11 hours ago, 10:14am CST

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

3 days ago, 12:50pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

3 days ago, 11:57am CST

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

6 minutes ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

15 minutes ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

3 hours ago

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

8 hours ago, 12:46pm CST

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

8 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

9 hours ago, 11:43am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

10 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

10 hours ago, 11:22am CST

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

10 hours ago, 11:20am CST

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

10 hours ago, 11:11am CST

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

11 hours ago, 10:33am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Movie News

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

11 hours ago, 10:19am CST

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

11 hours ago, 10:14am CST

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

3 days ago, 12:50pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

3 days ago, 11:57am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

6 minutes ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

15 minutes ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

3 hours ago

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

8 hours ago, 12:46pm CST

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook