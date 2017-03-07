 
 

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos Of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 3:11am CST

 

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine
Jeff Bezos Twitter
  • Blue Origin showcases a Picture of its Huge Rocket Engine
 

Blue Origin showcased a picture of its huge rocket engine which bore the title BE-4.

Blue Origin recently put its BE-4 liquid rocket engine on display. It has been almost half a decade in the making. This engine will be utilized in the New Glenn rocket.

Jeff Bezos (the founder of Blue Origin) will have people go on trips to and back from the moon on this rocket. This good news was relayed on Jeff Bezos’ Twitter account. This rocket will put an end to America’s dependence upon the Russian rockets.  

Furthermore, this engine does not have to have the dollars of the tax-paying public behind it since it is an undertaking of the private sector. The engine gives a force of propulsion equivalent to 1.1 million pounds which is massive.

Although this rocket is still in its formative phase, it will ultimately be constructed at Cape Canaveral. This engine will be a humongous affair once it takes on a solid shape.

The rocket will be of two sizes – 270 feet and 313 feet in length each. Once it is constructed, the New Glenn rocket will be the biggest and most explosive rocket on earth. Each stage of this rocket will be powered by 7 such engines. 

This future orbital rocket is the bee’s knees. Bezos’ tweet says it all. A picture of the engine on its side was also tweeted by Jeff Bezos. The testing of this engine will begin in West Texas soon, according to The Verge.

The first launch will occur at the same spot where the New Shepard rocket used to be launched. However, Jeff Bezos has chosen to remain quiet about the whole deal rather than blabbering about it on social media. It is better to keep the public in suspense. Keep them guessing, as they say. 

