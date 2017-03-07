Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Motor Company is making sure that 3D printings done on a large scale through the Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer. The company is in trail with technology offered by Stratasys.

They are looking to build innovative 3D models that will help in building a car. There might be a time when the particular parts of a car will be 3D printed and will be offered for assembly in a car.

Ford is regarded as the first company that is testing this kind of technology. The company is conducting trails these days for customized parts of the cars. If the trails is successful, it will get easier for the companies to have a new kind of 3D printing solution to all the customized cars of the brand.

The parts if manufactured through the process will be lighter and easier to be developed than the conventional ones. According to the stats, if this thing will happen, it will actually improve the fuel efficiency of the cars.

Ford has always looked for new and innovative solutions for its customers. This is the reason they are going for the new kind of manufacturing of parts. The 3D printing is becoming extra efficient and really easy to be available as well.

That is why having it as a means of manufacturing car parts will serve a greater purpose in the future too. Ford might use the facility to make larger tooling and fixtures. Other than that they are focusing on making personalized components in the cars.

The 3D print would work by adding the specific design in to computer programed software of printing from where the printer would orient in the desired way.